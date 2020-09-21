Listen Live Sports

Toronto 11, N.Y. Yankees 5

September 21, 2020 11:12 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 5 8 5 5 3
LeMahieu 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .365
Wade 2b 0 1 0 0 1 0 .175
Judge rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .256
Tauchman rf 1 0 1 3 0 0 .242
Stanton dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .290
Voit 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Kratz 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .321
Torres ss 2 2 0 0 2 0 .248
Hicks cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .218
Urshela 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .289
Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .147
Gardner lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .207
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 11 13 10 4 12
Biggio 3b 3 2 0 0 2 2 .244
Bichette ss 5 2 2 2 0 1 .311
Hernández rf 5 1 2 2 0 3 .310
Gurriel Jr. dh 5 0 0 0 0 3 .295
Grichuk cf 4 2 2 2 1 0 .263
Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 0 3 3 1 0 .249
Villar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .185
Kirk c 4 3 4 1 0 0 .429
Davis lf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .267
New York 010 000 103_5 8 2
Toronto 005 401 10x_11 13 1

E_Sánchez (3), LeMahieu (5), Biggio (5). LOB_New York 7, Toronto 6. 2B_Hicks (9), Stanton (6), Tauchman (6), Guerrero Jr. 2 (12), Kirk (1). 3B_Guerrero Jr. (2). HR_Grichuk (10), off Nelson; Kirk (1), off Green. RBIs_Urshela 2 (27), Tauchman 3 (14), Bichette 2 (19), Hernández 2 (32), Grichuk 2 (30), Guerrero Jr. 3 (28), Kirk (1). SB_LeMahieu (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Voit, Gardner, Torres, Stanton); Toronto 5 (Villar 3, Bichette). RISP_New York 2 for 11; Toronto 7 for 14.

Runners moved up_Urshela, Sánchez 2, Gurriel Jr., Biggio. GIDP_Stanton, Sánchez, Gurriel Jr..

DP_New York 1 (Torres, LeMahieu, Voit); Toronto 2 (Bichette, Villar, Guerrero Jr.; Bichette, Villar, Guerrero Jr.).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
King, L, 1-2 2 2-3 5 5 5 1 6 65 7.76
Loaisiga 1 5 4 3 2 0 40 3.86
Nelson 2 2 1 1 1 2 52 5.09
Green 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 20 3.80
Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 6.06
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Shoemaker 3 3 1 1 2 1 54 4.71
Zeuch, W, 1-0 3 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 49 2.84
Murphy 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 33 0.00
Font 2-3 2 3 3 2 0 33 9.19
Yamaguchi 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 6.26

Inherited runners-scored_Loaisiga 2-2, Nelson 2-0, Green 1-0, Murphy 1-0, Yamaguchi 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:56.

The Associated Press

