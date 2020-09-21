Toronto 11, N.Y. Yankees 5

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|5
|3
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.365
|Wade 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.175
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Tauchman rf
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.242
|Stanton dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Kratz 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Torres ss
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.248
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.289
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.147
|Gardner lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|11
|13
|10
|4
|12
|
|Biggio 3b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.244
|Bichette ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.311
|Hernández rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|.310
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.295
|Grichuk cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.263
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.249
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|Kirk c
|4
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.429
|Davis lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|New York
|010
|000
|103_5
|8
|2
|Toronto
|005
|401
|10x_11
|13
|1
E_Sánchez (3), LeMahieu (5), Biggio (5). LOB_New York 7, Toronto 6. 2B_Hicks (9), Stanton (6), Tauchman (6), Guerrero Jr. 2 (12), Kirk (1). 3B_Guerrero Jr. (2). HR_Grichuk (10), off Nelson; Kirk (1), off Green. RBIs_Urshela 2 (27), Tauchman 3 (14), Bichette 2 (19), Hernández 2 (32), Grichuk 2 (30), Guerrero Jr. 3 (28), Kirk (1). SB_LeMahieu (3).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Voit, Gardner, Torres, Stanton); Toronto 5 (Villar 3, Bichette). RISP_New York 2 for 11; Toronto 7 for 14.
Runners moved up_Urshela, Sánchez 2, Gurriel Jr., Biggio. GIDP_Stanton, Sánchez, Gurriel Jr..
DP_New York 1 (Torres, LeMahieu, Voit); Toronto 2 (Bichette, Villar, Guerrero Jr.; Bichette, Villar, Guerrero Jr.).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|King, L, 1-2
|2
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|6
|65
|7.76
|Loaisiga
|1
|
|5
|4
|3
|2
|0
|40
|3.86
|Nelson
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|52
|5.09
|Green
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|3.80
|Ottavino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|6.06
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Shoemaker
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|54
|4.71
|Zeuch, W, 1-0
|3
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|49
|2.84
|Murphy
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|33
|0.00
|Font
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|33
|9.19
|Yamaguchi
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|6.26
Inherited runners-scored_Loaisiga 2-2, Nelson 2-0, Green 1-0, Murphy 1-0, Yamaguchi 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:56.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.