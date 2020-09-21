Listen Live Sports

Toronto 11, N.Y. Yankees 5

September 21, 2020 11:14 pm
 
New York Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 5 8 5 Totals 36 11 13 10
LeMahieu 2b 4 0 2 0 Biggio 3b 3 2 0 0
Wade 2b 0 1 0 0 Bichette ss 5 2 2 2
Judge rf 4 0 1 0 Hernández rf 5 1 2 2
Tauchman rf 1 0 1 3 Gurriel Jr. dh 5 0 0 0
Stanton dh 5 0 1 0 Grichuk cf 4 2 2 2
Voit 1b 4 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 0 3 3
Kratz 1b 0 0 0 0 Villar 2b 4 0 0 0
Torres ss 2 2 0 0 Kirk c 4 3 4 1
Hicks cf 3 0 1 0 Davis lf 3 1 0 0
Urshela 3b 4 1 2 2
Sánchez c 4 0 0 0
Gardner lf 3 1 0 0
New York 010 000 103 5
Toronto 005 401 10x 11

E_Sánchez (3), LeMahieu (5), Biggio (5). DP_New York 1, Toronto 2. LOB_New York 7, Toronto 6. 2B_Hicks (9), Stanton (6), Tauchman (6), Guerrero Jr. 2 (12), Kirk (1). 3B_Guerrero Jr. (2). HR_Grichuk (10), Kirk (1). SB_LeMahieu (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
King L,1-2 2 2-3 5 5 5 1 6
Loaisiga 1 5 4 3 2 0
Nelson 2 2 1 1 1 2
Green 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2
Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 2
Toronto
Shoemaker 3 3 1 1 2 1
Zeuch W,1-0 3 1-3 1 1 1 1 0
Murphy 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1
Font 2-3 2 3 3 2 0
Yamaguchi 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Loaisiga pitched to 8 batters in the 4th, Nelson pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:56.

