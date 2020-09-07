Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Toronto 12, N.Y. Yankees 7

September 7, 2020 10:53 pm
 
< a min read
      
New York Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 7 9 7 Totals 37 12 12 12
LeMahieu 3b 3 1 1 0 Biggio rf 4 2 1 0
Voit 1b 4 2 2 1 Grichuk cf 5 1 1 0
Hicks cf 3 1 1 2 Tellez 1b 5 1 1 2
Frazier rf 5 1 2 2 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 1 2 2
Torres ss 4 0 1 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 5 1 3 1
Andújar dh 5 1 1 2 Villar 2b-ss 4 1 0 0
Gardner lf 5 0 0 0 Shaw 3b 5 2 2 2
Higashioka c 4 0 0 0 Espinal ss 2 1 1 1
Estrada 2b 4 1 1 0 Panik ph-2b 0 1 0 0
Jansen c 3 1 1 4
New York 200 121 001 7
Toronto 110 0010 00x 12

E_Hicks (1), Voit (2), Shaw (2), Villar (3). DP_New York 0, Toronto 1. LOB_New York 9, Toronto 10. 2B_Frazier (5), Torres (4), Biggio (11), Tellez (5), Shaw (7), Gurriel Jr. (10). HR_Voit (14), Hicks (4), Andújar (1), Jansen (4). SB_Biggio (5), Estrada (1), Guerrero Jr. (1), Gurriel Jr. (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Montgomery 3 1-3 6 2 2 2 1
Holder 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
Green 1-3 1 4 3 2 0
Ottavino L,2-3 BS,0-3 0 4 6 6 2 0
Cessa 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Schmidt 1 0 0 0 2 2
Toronto
Ryu 5 6 5 5 2 5
Reid-Foley W,1-0 1 1 1 1 3 0
Merryweather 2 0 0 0 1 1
Bass 1 2 1 1 0 0

Ottavino pitched to 6 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

Advertisement

T_4:02.

        Insight by Equinix Government Solutions: U.S Army, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and CBP address the components that make up a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
9|14 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guardsmen participate in inaugural flood response training