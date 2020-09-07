Toronto 12, N.Y. Yankees 7

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|7
|9
|7
|6
|6
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.362
|Voit 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.276
|Hicks cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.209
|Frazier rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.284
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.233
|Andújar dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.217
|Gardner lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.170
|Higashioka c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Estrada 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|12
|12
|12
|9
|5
|
|Biggio rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.252
|Grichuk cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Tellez 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.291
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.257
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.301
|Villar 2b-ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.179
|Shaw 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.246
|Espinal ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.234
|Panik ph-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.270
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|1
|4
|2
|0
|.155
|New York
|200
|121
|001_7
|9
|2
|Toronto
|110
|0010
|00x_12
|12
|2
a-walked for Espinal in the 6th.
E_Hicks (1), Voit (2), Shaw (2), Villar (3). LOB_New York 9, Toronto 10. 2B_Frazier (5), Torres (4), Biggio (11), Tellez (5), Shaw (7), Gurriel Jr. (10). HR_Voit (14), off Ryu; Hicks (4), off Ryu; Andújar (1), off Ryu; Jansen (4), off Ottavino. RBIs_Voit (29), Hicks 2 (13), Andújar 2 (3), Frazier 2 (16), Tellez 2 (23), Espinal (2), Guerrero Jr. 2 (22), Gurriel Jr. (23), Shaw 2 (12), Jansen 4 (13). SB_Biggio (5), Estrada (1), Guerrero Jr. (1), Gurriel Jr. (3).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Andújar, Frazier, Gardner); Toronto 7 (Villar, Grichuk, Shaw 2, Tellez, Biggio). RISP_New York 1 for 6; Toronto 7 for 21.
Runners moved up_Andújar, Jansen, Villar. GIDP_Frazier.
DP_Toronto 1 (Villar, Espinal, Tellez).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery
|3
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|1
|84
|5.72
|Holder
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|2.25
|Green
|
|1-3
|1
|4
|3
|2
|0
|29
|4.26
|Ottavino L,2-3 BS,0-3
|0
|
|4
|6
|6
|2
|0
|29
|7.82
|Cessa
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|2.81
|Schmidt
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|7.71
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu
|5
|
|6
|5
|5
|2
|5
|98
|3.19
|Reid-Foley W,1-0
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|33
|1.59
|Merryweather
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|2.70
|Bass
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|3.10
Inherited runners-scored_Holder 1-0, Ottavino 3-3. PB_Higashioka (1).
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_4:02.
