Toronto 12, N.Y. Yankees 7

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 7 9 7 6 6 LeMahieu 3b 3 1 1 0 2 0 .362 Voit 1b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .276 Hicks cf 3 1 1 2 2 0 .209 Frazier rf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .284 Torres ss 4 0 1 0 1 2 .233 Andújar dh 5 1 1 2 0 1 .217 Gardner lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .170 Higashioka c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Estrada 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .200

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 12 12 12 9 5 Biggio rf 4 2 1 0 2 1 .252 Grichuk cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .277 Tellez 1b 5 1 1 2 0 2 .291 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 1 2 2 1 0 .257 Gurriel Jr. lf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .301 Villar 2b-ss 4 1 0 0 1 1 .179 Shaw 3b 5 2 2 2 0 1 .246 Espinal ss 2 1 1 1 1 0 .234 Panik ph-2b 0 1 0 0 2 0 .270 Jansen c 3 1 1 4 2 0 .155

New York 200 121 001_7 9 2 Toronto 110 0010 00x_12 12 2

a-walked for Espinal in the 6th.

E_Hicks (1), Voit (2), Shaw (2), Villar (3). LOB_New York 9, Toronto 10. 2B_Frazier (5), Torres (4), Biggio (11), Tellez (5), Shaw (7), Gurriel Jr. (10). HR_Voit (14), off Ryu; Hicks (4), off Ryu; Andújar (1), off Ryu; Jansen (4), off Ottavino. RBIs_Voit (29), Hicks 2 (13), Andújar 2 (3), Frazier 2 (16), Tellez 2 (23), Espinal (2), Guerrero Jr. 2 (22), Gurriel Jr. (23), Shaw 2 (12), Jansen 4 (13). SB_Biggio (5), Estrada (1), Guerrero Jr. (1), Gurriel Jr. (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Andújar, Frazier, Gardner); Toronto 7 (Villar, Grichuk, Shaw 2, Tellez, Biggio). RISP_New York 1 for 6; Toronto 7 for 21.

Runners moved up_Andújar, Jansen, Villar. GIDP_Frazier.

DP_Toronto 1 (Villar, Espinal, Tellez).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery 3 1-3 6 2 2 2 1 84 5.72 Holder 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 29 2.25 Green 1-3 1 4 3 2 0 29 4.26 Ottavino L,2-3 BS,0-3 0 4 6 6 2 0 29 7.82 Cessa 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 21 2.81 Schmidt 1 0 0 0 2 2 23 7.71

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu 5 6 5 5 2 5 98 3.19 Reid-Foley W,1-0 1 1 1 1 3 0 33 1.59 Merryweather 2 0 0 0 1 1 42 2.70 Bass 1 2 1 1 0 0 15 3.10

Inherited runners-scored_Holder 1-0, Ottavino 3-3. PB_Higashioka (1).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_4:02.

