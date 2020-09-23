Toronto 14, N.Y. Yankees 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|0
|5
|9
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.360
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Tauchman rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.273
|Voit 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|Urshela 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.311
|a-Wade ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.143
|Frazier lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|14
|16
|13
|5
|6
|
|Biggio 2b
|5
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.249
|Bichette dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|.306
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Grichuk cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.264
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.254
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.298
|Shaw 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.232
|Panik ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Jansen c
|4
|3
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.191
|New York
|010
|000
|000_1
|4
|4
|Toronto
|201
|208
|01x_14
|16
|0
a-struck out for Urshela in the 9th.
E_Sánchez 2 (5), Torres (8), Voit (3). LOB_New York 8, Toronto 9. 2B_Jansen (3), Guerrero Jr. (13), Biggio (15), Bichette (8). HR_Jansen (5), off Tanaka; Jansen (6), off Kratz. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. 3 (31), Jansen 3 (19), Grichuk (31), Gurriel Jr. (31), Shaw (15), Biggio 2 (27), Bichette 2 (21). CS_Bichette (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Frazier, Torres, Hicks); Toronto 6 (Gurriel Jr., Biggio 2, Shaw, Guerrero Jr., Grichuk). RISP_New York 1 for 7; Toronto 7 for 17.
Runners moved up_Torres.
DP_New York 1 (Sánchez, LeMahieu, Sánchez).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tanaka, L, 3-3
|4
|
|8
|5
|3
|3
|5
|91
|3.56
|Cessa
|1
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|39
|3.74
|Lyons
|1
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|27
|21.60
|Kratz
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|9.00
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray
|4
|
|3
|1
|0
|4
|5
|90
|4.79
|A.Cole, W, 3-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.22
|Stripling, S, 1-1
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|48
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored_Lyons 2-2, A.Cole 2-0. HBP_Lyons (Jansen). PB_Jansen (3).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:39.
