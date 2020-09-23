Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Toronto 14, N.Y. Yankees 1

September 23, 2020 10:40 pm
 
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 4 0 5 9
LeMahieu 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .360
Judge rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .267
Tauchman rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .273
Voit 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .276
Torres ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .221
Urshela 3b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .311
a-Wade ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .171
Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .143
Frazier lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .279
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 14 16 13 5 6
Biggio 2b 5 3 2 2 1 0 .249
Bichette dh 4 1 2 2 2 1 .306
Hernández rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .302
Grichuk cf 4 2 1 1 1 1 .264
Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 1 2 3 0 0 .254
Gurriel Jr. lf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .298
Shaw 3b 5 1 1 1 0 3 .232
Panik ss 4 1 0 0 1 0 .232
Jansen c 4 3 4 3 0 0 .191
New York 010 000 000_1 4 4
Toronto 201 208 01x_14 16 0

a-struck out for Urshela in the 9th.

E_Sánchez 2 (5), Torres (8), Voit (3). LOB_New York 8, Toronto 9. 2B_Jansen (3), Guerrero Jr. (13), Biggio (15), Bichette (8). HR_Jansen (5), off Tanaka; Jansen (6), off Kratz. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. 3 (31), Jansen 3 (19), Grichuk (31), Gurriel Jr. (31), Shaw (15), Biggio 2 (27), Bichette 2 (21). CS_Bichette (1).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Frazier, Torres, Hicks); Toronto 6 (Gurriel Jr., Biggio 2, Shaw, Guerrero Jr., Grichuk). RISP_New York 1 for 7; Toronto 7 for 17.

Runners moved up_Torres.

DP_New York 1 (Sánchez, LeMahieu, Sánchez).

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tanaka, L, 3-3 4 8 5 3 3 5 91 3.56
Cessa 1 1-3 4 4 4 1 1 39 3.74
Lyons 1 2-3 3 4 4 1 0 27 21.60
Kratz 1 1 1 1 0 0 17 9.00
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray 4 3 1 0 4 5 90 4.79
A.Cole, W, 3-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 3.22
Stripling, S, 1-1 4 1 0 0 0 3 48 5.40

Inherited runners-scored_Lyons 2-2, A.Cole 2-0. HBP_Lyons (Jansen). PB_Jansen (3).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:39.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First female to command Missouri National Guard's infantry rifle unit