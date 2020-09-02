Listen Live Sports

Toronto 2, Miami 1

September 2, 2020 9:34 pm
 
< a min read
      
Toronto Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 33 1 6 1
Biggio cf 4 0 0 0 Berti 2b 4 1 1 0
Grichuk dh 4 0 0 0 Marte cf 4 0 2 0
Villar 2b 4 0 2 0 Cooper 1b 3 0 1 1
Hernández rf 4 0 1 0 Aguilar dh 3 0 0 0
Tellez 1b 4 1 1 0 B.Anderson 3b 3 0 2 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 2 2 Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0
Shaw 3b 3 0 1 0 Brinson rf 3 0 0 0
Espinal ss 3 0 0 0 Joyce ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Jansen c 2 0 0 0 Alfaro c 3 0 0 0
Guerrero Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 Díaz ph 1 0 0 0
McGuire c 0 0 0 0 Chisholm ss 4 0 0 0
Toronto 000 020 000 2
Miami 000 010 000 1

E_Villar (5), Chisholm (1). DP_Toronto 1, Miami 0. LOB_Toronto 3, Miami 9. 2B_Shaw (3), B.Anderson (4). HR_Gurriel Jr. (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Ryu W,3-1 6 5 1 1 2 8
Cole H,1 1 1 0 0 1 1
Dolis H,7 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bass S,4-5 1 0 0 0 0 0
Miami
Sánchez L,1-1 7 6 2 2 0 5
Boxberger 1 1 0 0 0 0
García 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Dolis (B.Anderson).

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Marty Foster; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:37.

