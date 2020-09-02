Toronto 2, Miami 1

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|
|Biggio cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Berti 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Grichuk dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Aguilar dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|B.Anderson 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Shaw 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brinson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joyce ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jansen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chisholm ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toronto
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|Miami
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
E_Villar (5), Chisholm (1). DP_Toronto 1, Miami 0. LOB_Toronto 3, Miami 9. 2B_Shaw (3), B.Anderson (4). HR_Gurriel Jr. (5).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ryu W,3-1
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|8
|Cole H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Dolis H,7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bass S,4-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sánchez L,1-1
|7
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Boxberger
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Dolis (B.Anderson).
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Marty Foster; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alan Porter.
T_2:37.
