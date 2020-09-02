Toronto 2, Miami 1

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|0
|6
|
|Biggio cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Grichuk dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.269
|Shaw 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Espinal ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Jansen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.151
|Guerrero Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|McGuire c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.081
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|3
|9
|
|Berti 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.313
|Aguilar dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|B.Anderson 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Brinson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Joyce ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.171
|Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Chisholm ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Toronto
|000
|020
|000_2
|7
|1
|Miami
|000
|010
|000_1
|6
|1
a-grounded out for Jansen in the 8th. b-grounded out for Brinson in the 8th. c-popped out for Alfaro in the 9th.
E_Villar (5), Chisholm (1). LOB_Toronto 3, Miami 9. 2B_Shaw (3), B.Anderson (4). HR_Gurriel Jr. (5), off Sánchez. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. 2 (19), Cooper (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Biggio); Miami 5 (Chisholm, Aguilar 2, Alfaro). RISP_Toronto 0 for 3; Miami 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr., Brinson 2. GIDP_Joyce.
DP_Toronto 1 (Villar, Espinal, Tellez).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu W,3-1
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|8
|99
|2.72
|Cole H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|1.08
|Dolis H,7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.12
|Bass S,4-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.50
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sánchez L,1-1
|7
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|5
|79
|2.37
|Boxberger
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.64
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
HBP_Dolis (B.Anderson).
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Marty Foster; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alan Porter.
T_2:37.
