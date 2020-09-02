Toronto 2, Miami 1

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 7 2 0 6 Biggio cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Grichuk dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278 Villar 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .259 Hernández rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .305 Tellez 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .247 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 2 2 0 1 .269 Shaw 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .213 Espinal ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Jansen c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .151 Guerrero Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .267 McGuire c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .081

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 6 1 3 9 Berti 2b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .262 Marte cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .375 Cooper 1b 3 0 1 1 1 2 .313 Aguilar dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .271 B.Anderson 3b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .236 Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .223 Brinson rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .191 Joyce ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .171 Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Chisholm ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Toronto 000 020 000_2 7 1 Miami 000 010 000_1 6 1

a-grounded out for Jansen in the 8th. b-grounded out for Brinson in the 8th. c-popped out for Alfaro in the 9th.

E_Villar (5), Chisholm (1). LOB_Toronto 3, Miami 9. 2B_Shaw (3), B.Anderson (4). HR_Gurriel Jr. (5), off Sánchez. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. 2 (19), Cooper (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Biggio); Miami 5 (Chisholm, Aguilar 2, Alfaro). RISP_Toronto 0 for 3; Miami 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr., Brinson 2. GIDP_Joyce.

DP_Toronto 1 (Villar, Espinal, Tellez).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu W,3-1 6 5 1 1 2 8 99 2.72 Cole H,1 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 1.08 Dolis H,7 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.12 Bass S,4-5 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.50

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sánchez L,1-1 7 6 2 2 0 5 79 2.37 Boxberger 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 1.64 García 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00

HBP_Dolis (B.Anderson).

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Marty Foster; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:37.

