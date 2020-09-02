Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Toronto 2, Miami 1

September 2, 2020 9:34 pm
 
< a min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 7 2 0 6
Biggio cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Grichuk dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278
Villar 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .259
Hernández rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .305
Tellez 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .247
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 2 2 0 1 .269
Shaw 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .213
Espinal ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Jansen c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .151
Guerrero Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .267
McGuire c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .081
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 1 6 1 3 9
Berti 2b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .262
Marte cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .375
Cooper 1b 3 0 1 1 1 2 .313
Aguilar dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .271
B.Anderson 3b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .236
Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Brinson rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .191
Joyce ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .171
Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Chisholm ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Toronto 000 020 000_2 7 1
Miami 000 010 000_1 6 1

a-grounded out for Jansen in the 8th. b-grounded out for Brinson in the 8th. c-popped out for Alfaro in the 9th.

E_Villar (5), Chisholm (1). LOB_Toronto 3, Miami 9. 2B_Shaw (3), B.Anderson (4). HR_Gurriel Jr. (5), off Sánchez. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. 2 (19), Cooper (8).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Biggio); Miami 5 (Chisholm, Aguilar 2, Alfaro). RISP_Toronto 0 for 3; Miami 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr., Brinson 2. GIDP_Joyce.

DP_Toronto 1 (Villar, Espinal, Tellez).

        Insight by Equinix Government Solutions: U.S Army, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and CBP address the components that make up a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu W,3-1 6 5 1 1 2 8 99 2.72
Cole H,1 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 1.08
Dolis H,7 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.12
Bass S,4-5 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.50
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sánchez L,1-1 7 6 2 2 0 5 79 2.37
Boxberger 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 1.64
García 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00

HBP_Dolis (B.Anderson).

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Marty Foster; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:37.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Deployed father and son promoted together