Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 5 1 6 9 LeMahieu 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .355 Voit 1b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .273 Hicks cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .214 Frazier rf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .276 Torres ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .225 Tauchman lf 2 0 0 1 0 0 .238 Higashioka ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .192 Gardner lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .170 Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Andújar dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .240 Wade 2b 1 0 0 0 2 1 .155 Ford ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .139

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 2 4 2 2 13 Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .247 Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .272 Tellez 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Shaw 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Guerrero Jr. dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .252 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .301 Panik 3b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .273 Davis rf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .333 Jansen c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .149 Espinal ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .240

New York 000 010 000_1 5 1 Toronto 020 000 00x_2 4 1

a-flied out for Tauchman in the 8th. b-struck out for Wade in the 9th.

E_Sánchez (2), Jansen (1). LOB_New York 10, Toronto 3. 2B_Andújar (1), Espinal (3). HR_Davis (1), off Happ. RBIs_Tauchman (10), Davis 2 (2). SB_Wade (3), Hicks (2). CS_Hicks (1). SF_Tauchman.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Tauchman, Voit, LeMahieu, Sánchez); Toronto 1 (Tellez). RISP_New York 0 for 7; Toronto 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_LeMahieu, Biggio. GIDP_Tellez.

DP_New York 1 (Torres, LeMahieu, Voit).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Happ L,1-2 6 1-3 4 2 2 2 10 113 4.31 King 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 6.14 Britton 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.77

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker 4 2 0 0 5 3 88 1.15 Yamaguchi W,2-3 2 3 1 1 1 3 37 3.98 A.Cole H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.33 Kay H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.45 Dolis S,3-3 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 1.77

HBP_Walker (Hicks).

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Bill Welke; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:00.

