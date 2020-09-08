Listen Live Sports

Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

September 8, 2020 9:55 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 5 1 6 9
LeMahieu 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .355
Voit 1b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .273
Hicks cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .214
Frazier rf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .276
Torres ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .225
Tauchman lf 2 0 0 1 0 0 .238
Higashioka ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .192
Gardner lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .170
Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Andújar dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .240
Wade 2b 1 0 0 0 2 1 .155
Ford ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .139
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 2 4 2 2 13
Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .247
Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .272
Tellez 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Shaw 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Guerrero Jr. dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .252
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .301
Panik 3b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .273
Davis rf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .333
Jansen c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .149
Espinal ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .240
New York 000 010 000_1 5 1
Toronto 020 000 00x_2 4 1

a-flied out for Tauchman in the 8th. b-struck out for Wade in the 9th.

E_Sánchez (2), Jansen (1). LOB_New York 10, Toronto 3. 2B_Andújar (1), Espinal (3). HR_Davis (1), off Happ. RBIs_Tauchman (10), Davis 2 (2). SB_Wade (3), Hicks (2). CS_Hicks (1). SF_Tauchman.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Tauchman, Voit, LeMahieu, Sánchez); Toronto 1 (Tellez). RISP_New York 0 for 7; Toronto 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_LeMahieu, Biggio. GIDP_Tellez.

DP_New York 1 (Torres, LeMahieu, Voit).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Happ L,1-2 6 1-3 4 2 2 2 10 113 4.31
King 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 6.14
Britton 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.77
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Walker 4 2 0 0 5 3 88 1.15
Yamaguchi W,2-3 2 3 1 1 1 3 37 3.98
A.Cole H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.33
Kay H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.45
Dolis S,3-3 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 1.77

HBP_Walker (Hicks).

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Bill Welke; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:00.

