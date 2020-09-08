Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|6
|9
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.355
|Voit 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Hicks cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Frazier rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.276
|Torres ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Tauchman lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Higashioka ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Gardner lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.170
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Andújar dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Wade 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.155
|Ford ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.139
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|2
|4
|2
|2
|13
|
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.247
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|Tellez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Shaw 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Panik 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Davis rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.333
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.149
|Espinal ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|New York
|000
|010
|000_1
|5
|1
|Toronto
|020
|000
|00x_2
|4
|1
a-flied out for Tauchman in the 8th. b-struck out for Wade in the 9th.
E_Sánchez (2), Jansen (1). LOB_New York 10, Toronto 3. 2B_Andújar (1), Espinal (3). HR_Davis (1), off Happ. RBIs_Tauchman (10), Davis 2 (2). SB_Wade (3), Hicks (2). CS_Hicks (1). SF_Tauchman.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Tauchman, Voit, LeMahieu, Sánchez); Toronto 1 (Tellez). RISP_New York 0 for 7; Toronto 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_LeMahieu, Biggio. GIDP_Tellez.
DP_New York 1 (Torres, LeMahieu, Voit).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ L,1-2
|6
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|10
|113
|4.31
|King
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|6.14
|Britton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.77
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker
|4
|
|2
|0
|0
|5
|3
|88
|1.15
|Yamaguchi W,2-3
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|37
|3.98
|A.Cole H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.33
|Kay H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.45
|Dolis S,3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.77
HBP_Walker (Hicks).
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Bill Welke; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:00.
