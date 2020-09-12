Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|3
|9
|
|McNeil lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|J.Davis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.264
|Conforto rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.341
|Alonso dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Do.Smith 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.328
|Canó 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.323
|Marisnick cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.379
|a-Nimmo ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Ramos c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|10
|3
|3
|10
|
|Biggio rf-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.253
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.354
|Shaw 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Villar dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.211
|Kirk c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Panik 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|1-Jo.Davis pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|New York
|000
|100
|100_2
|7
|0
|Toronto
|000
|111
|00x_3
|10
|1
a-flied out for Marisnick in the 6th.
1-ran for Panik in the 8th.
E_Biggio (4). LOB_New York 7, Toronto 10. 2B_Marisnick (3), Rosario (3), Shaw (8), Guerrero Jr. (9). RBIs_Marisnick (5), J.Davis (16), Grichuk (27), Shaw (13), Villar (3). SB_Villar 2 (2), Jo.Davis (1). SF_Shaw.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (J.Davis, Ramos, Conforto); Toronto 6 (Villar, Grichuk, Bichette, Biggio). RISP_New York 1 for 11; Toronto 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_Gurriel Jr., Kirk. GIDP_Ramos.
DP_Toronto 1 (Shaw, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lugo, L, 2-3
|5
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|5
|91
|2.63
|Shreve
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.21
|Castro
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|5.06
|Familia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.48
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, W, 1-0
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|90
|4.38
|Merryweather, H, 1
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|33
|3.00
|Bass, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.95
|Dolis, S, 4-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|1.69
Inherited runners-scored_Shreve 1-1, Castro 3-0. WP_Dolis.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_3:22.
