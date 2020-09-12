Listen Live Sports

Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 7 2 3 9
McNeil lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .316
J.Davis 3b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .264
Conforto rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .341
Alonso dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .221
Do.Smith 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .328
Canó 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .323
Marisnick cf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .379
a-Nimmo ph-cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .252
Ramos c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .239
Rosario ss 4 0 3 0 0 1 .248
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 10 3 3 10
Biggio rf-2b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .253
Bichette ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .354
Shaw 3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .244
Grichuk cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .272
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .246
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284
Villar dh 4 0 2 1 0 2 .211
Kirk c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .333
Panik 2b 3 0 2 0 1 1 .261
1-Jo.Davis pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286
New York 000 100 100_2 7 0
Toronto 000 111 00x_3 10 1

a-flied out for Marisnick in the 6th.

1-ran for Panik in the 8th.

E_Biggio (4). LOB_New York 7, Toronto 10. 2B_Marisnick (3), Rosario (3), Shaw (8), Guerrero Jr. (9). RBIs_Marisnick (5), J.Davis (16), Grichuk (27), Shaw (13), Villar (3). SB_Villar 2 (2), Jo.Davis (1). SF_Shaw.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (J.Davis, Ramos, Conforto); Toronto 6 (Villar, Grichuk, Bichette, Biggio). RISP_New York 1 for 11; Toronto 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Gurriel Jr., Kirk. GIDP_Ramos.

DP_Toronto 1 (Shaw, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lugo, L, 2-3 5 1-3 7 3 3 1 5 91 2.63
Shreve 1-3 2 0 0 1 1 15 2.21
Castro 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 18 5.06
Familia 1 1 0 0 1 1 17 3.48
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray, W, 1-0 5 4 1 1 2 5 90 4.38
Merryweather, H, 1 2 3 1 1 0 1 33 3.00
Bass, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.95
Dolis, S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 1.69

Inherited runners-scored_Shreve 1-1, Castro 3-0. WP_Dolis.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:22.

