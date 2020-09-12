Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 7 2 3 9 McNeil lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .316 J.Davis 3b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .264 Conforto rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .341 Alonso dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .221 Do.Smith 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .328 Canó 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .323 Marisnick cf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .379 a-Nimmo ph-cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .252 Ramos c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .239 Rosario ss 4 0 3 0 0 1 .248

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 10 3 3 10 Biggio rf-2b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .253 Bichette ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .354 Shaw 3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .244 Grichuk cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .272 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .246 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Villar dh 4 0 2 1 0 2 .211 Kirk c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .333 Panik 2b 3 0 2 0 1 1 .261 1-Jo.Davis pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286

New York 000 100 100_2 7 0 Toronto 000 111 00x_3 10 1

a-flied out for Marisnick in the 6th.

1-ran for Panik in the 8th.

E_Biggio (4). LOB_New York 7, Toronto 10. 2B_Marisnick (3), Rosario (3), Shaw (8), Guerrero Jr. (9). RBIs_Marisnick (5), J.Davis (16), Grichuk (27), Shaw (13), Villar (3). SB_Villar 2 (2), Jo.Davis (1). SF_Shaw.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (J.Davis, Ramos, Conforto); Toronto 6 (Villar, Grichuk, Bichette, Biggio). RISP_New York 1 for 11; Toronto 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Gurriel Jr., Kirk. GIDP_Ramos.

DP_Toronto 1 (Shaw, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lugo, L, 2-3 5 1-3 7 3 3 1 5 91 2.63 Shreve 1-3 2 0 0 1 1 15 2.21 Castro 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 18 5.06 Familia 1 1 0 0 1 1 17 3.48

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray, W, 1-0 5 4 1 1 2 5 90 4.38 Merryweather, H, 1 2 3 1 1 0 1 33 3.00 Bass, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.95 Dolis, S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 1.69

Inherited runners-scored_Shreve 1-1, Castro 3-0. WP_Dolis.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:22.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.