Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 1 7 1 5 7 LeMahieu 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .355 Voit 1b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .279 Hicks cf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .222 Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .261 Torres ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .248 Urshela 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .317 Frazier rf-lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .280 Higashioka c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .255 b-Sánchez ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .142 Gardner lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .206 a-Judge ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .261

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 10 4 1 12 Biggio 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .249 Bichette ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .306 Hernández rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .302 Grichuk cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .268 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .263 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .297 Kirk dh 4 0 1 2 0 2 .381 Villar 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .186 Jansen c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .186

New York 000 000 010_1 7 0 Toronto 011 002 00x_4 10 0

a-flied out for Gardner in the 7th. b-flied out for Higashioka in the 8th.

LOB_New York 11, Toronto 7. 2B_Urshela (11), Biggio (15), Bichette (8), Kirk (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. (8), off Montgomery. RBIs_Urshela (30), Guerrero Jr. (32), Bichette (21), Kirk 2 (3). SB_Villar (4), Hernández (5).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Frazier, Urshela, Sánchez); Toronto 5 (Hernández, Villar, Jansen, Guerrero Jr.). RISP_New York 1 for 7; Toronto 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Torres.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery, L, 2-3 5 1-3 6 3 3 0 8 88 5.11 Ottavino 2-3 3 1 1 0 2 16 6.00 Green 1 1 0 0 1 0 22 3.65 Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.38

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu, W, 5-2 7 5 0 0 2 4 100 2.69 Bass 2-3 1 1 1 3 0 21 3.70 Dolis, S, 5-6 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 28 1.50

Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 1-1, Dolis 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:11.

