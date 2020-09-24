Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|5
|7
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.355
|Voit 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Hicks cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Torres ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.317
|Frazier rf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.280
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|b-Sánchez ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.142
|Gardner lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.206
|a-Judge ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|10
|4
|1
|12
|
|Biggio 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.306
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.302
|Grichuk cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.297
|Kirk dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.381
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.186
|New York
|000
|000
|010_1
|7
|0
|Toronto
|011
|002
|00x_4
|10
|0
a-flied out for Gardner in the 7th. b-flied out for Higashioka in the 8th.
LOB_New York 11, Toronto 7. 2B_Urshela (11), Biggio (15), Bichette (8), Kirk (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. (8), off Montgomery. RBIs_Urshela (30), Guerrero Jr. (32), Bichette (21), Kirk 2 (3). SB_Villar (4), Hernández (5).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Frazier, Urshela, Sánchez); Toronto 5 (Hernández, Villar, Jansen, Guerrero Jr.). RISP_New York 1 for 7; Toronto 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Torres.
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, L, 2-3
|5
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|0
|8
|88
|5.11
|Ottavino
|
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|6.00
|Green
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|3.65
|Chapman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.38
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu, W, 5-2
|7
|
|5
|0
|0
|2
|4
|100
|2.69
|Bass
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|21
|3.70
|Dolis, S, 5-6
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|28
|1.50
Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 1-1, Dolis 3-0.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_3:11.
