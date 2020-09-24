On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

By The Associated Press
September 24, 2020 10:06 pm
< a min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 1 7 1 5 7
LeMahieu 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .355
Voit 1b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .279
Hicks cf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .222
Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .261
Torres ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .248
Urshela 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .317
Frazier rf-lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .280
Higashioka c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .255
b-Sánchez ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .142
Gardner lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .206
a-Judge ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 10 4 1 12
Biggio 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .249
Bichette ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .306
Hernández rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .302
Grichuk cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .268
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .263
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .297
Kirk dh 4 0 1 2 0 2 .381
Villar 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .186
Jansen c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .186
New York 000 000 010_1 7 0
Toronto 011 002 00x_4 10 0

a-flied out for Gardner in the 7th. b-flied out for Higashioka in the 8th.

LOB_New York 11, Toronto 7. 2B_Urshela (11), Biggio (15), Bichette (8), Kirk (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. (8), off Montgomery. RBIs_Urshela (30), Guerrero Jr. (32), Bichette (21), Kirk 2 (3). SB_Villar (4), Hernández (5).

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Frazier, Urshela, Sánchez); Toronto 5 (Hernández, Villar, Jansen, Guerrero Jr.). RISP_New York 1 for 7; Toronto 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Torres.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montgomery, L, 2-3 5 1-3 6 3 3 0 8 88 5.11
Ottavino 2-3 3 1 1 0 2 16 6.00
Green 1 1 0 0 1 0 22 3.65
Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.38
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu, W, 5-2 7 5 0 0 2 4 100 2.69
Bass 2-3 1 1 1 3 0 21 3.70
Dolis, S, 5-6 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 28 1.50

Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 1-1, Dolis 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:11.

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|2 2020 Virtual SO/LIC
10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

MQ-9 Reaper takes flight with 8 Hellfire missiles