Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|10
|4
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Biggio 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Voit 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hicks cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Torres ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Frazier rf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kirk dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sánchez ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gardner lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Judge ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|Toronto
|011
|002
|00x
|—
|4
LOB_New York 11, Toronto 7. 2B_Urshela (11), Biggio (15), Bichette (8), Kirk (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. (8). SB_Villar (4), Hernández (5).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montgomery L,2-3
|5
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|0
|8
|Ottavino
|
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Green
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chapman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ryu W,5-2
|7
|
|5
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Bass
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Dolis S,5-6
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_3:11.
