Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Toronto 6, Boston 2

September 3, 2020 11:50 pm
 
1 min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 6 7 5 7 11
Biggio rf-2b 3 2 1 0 2 0 .254
Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .269
Hernández dh 4 2 2 3 1 1 .311
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .259
Gurriel Jr. lf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .274
Villar 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 1 1 .167
Panik 3b-2b-3b 4 0 2 1 1 1 .234
Jansen c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .147
a-Tellez ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .247
McGuire c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .077
Espinal ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .222
b-Shaw ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .208
2-Fisher pr-rf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .176
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 2 9 2 5 11
Verdugo rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .311
Devers 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .257
Bogaerts ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .288
Martinez dh 5 0 3 0 0 1 .233
Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 2 2 .248
Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 1 2 1 1 .250
Chavis 2b-1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .198
Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .133
1-Lin pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .148
Muñoz lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Toronto 000 000 110 4_6 7 0
Boston 010 001 000 0_2 9 1

a-hit by pitch for Jansen in the 7th. b-struck out for Espinal in the 7th.

1-ran for Dalbec in the 9th. 2-ran for Shaw in the 10th.

E_Chavis (2). LOB_Toronto 9, Boston 12. 2B_Biggio (9), Martinez (13). HR_Hernández (13), off Valdez; Gurriel Jr. (6), off Valdez; Bradley Jr. (4), off Walker. RBIs_Panik (1), Hernández 3 (25), Gurriel Jr. (20), Bradley Jr. 2 (15). SB_Chavis (2).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Shaw, Gurriel Jr., McGuire); Boston 7 (Dalbec, Chavis 3, Bogaerts 2). RISP_Toronto 2 for 9; Boston 0 for 12.

Runners moved up_Grichuk, Vázquez, Bradley Jr.. GIDP_Grichuk, Bradley Jr..

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies, Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation and VMware: Federal cloud experts discuss mission delivery in a multi-cloud environment in this free webinar.

DP_Toronto 1 (Espinal, Guerrero Jr.); Boston 1 (Devers, Chavis, Dalbec).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Walker 5 2-3 6 2 2 1 4 81 1.54
Kay 1 2 0 0 1 2 19 2.76
Hatch 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 26 1.45
Borucki 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 17 2.61
Dolis, W, 2-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 25 1.96
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pérez 6 2-3 3 1 1 3 5 96 4.07
Brice, H, 4 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 16 6.75
Brasier, BS, 0-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.60
Barnes 1 1 0 0 0 3 14 4.80
Valdez, L, 1-1 1 2 4 3 3 1 34 2.05

Inherited runners-scored_Kay 3-1, Hatch 2-0, Borucki 1-0, Dolis 2-0, Brice 2-0, Brasier 2-1. HBP_Brice (Tellez). WP_Brasier.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Bill Welke.

T_4:02.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DARPA completes key milestone on hypersonic air-breathing weapons program