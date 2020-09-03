Toronto 6, Boston 2

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|7
|5
|7
|11
|
|Biggio rf-2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.254
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Hernández dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.311
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Villar 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Panik 3b-2b-3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.234
|Jansen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.147
|a-Tellez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|McGuire c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|Espinal ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|b-Shaw ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|2-Fisher pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|2
|9
|2
|5
|11
|
|Verdugo rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.248
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.250
|Chavis 2b-1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.198
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.133
|1-Lin pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Muñoz lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Toronto
|000
|000
|110
|4_6
|7
|0
|Boston
|010
|001
|000
|0_2
|9
|1
a-hit by pitch for Jansen in the 7th. b-struck out for Espinal in the 7th.
1-ran for Dalbec in the 9th. 2-ran for Shaw in the 10th.
E_Chavis (2). LOB_Toronto 9, Boston 12. 2B_Biggio (9), Martinez (13). HR_Hernández (13), off Valdez; Gurriel Jr. (6), off Valdez; Bradley Jr. (4), off Walker. RBIs_Panik (1), Hernández 3 (25), Gurriel Jr. (20), Bradley Jr. 2 (15). SB_Chavis (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Shaw, Gurriel Jr., McGuire); Boston 7 (Dalbec, Chavis 3, Bogaerts 2). RISP_Toronto 2 for 9; Boston 0 for 12.
Runners moved up_Grichuk, Vázquez, Bradley Jr.. GIDP_Grichuk, Bradley Jr..
DP_Toronto 1 (Espinal, Guerrero Jr.); Boston 1 (Devers, Chavis, Dalbec).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker
|5
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|4
|81
|1.54
|Kay
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|2.76
|Hatch
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|1.45
|Borucki
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.61
|Dolis, W, 2-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|25
|1.96
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez
|6
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|96
|4.07
|Brice, H, 4
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|16
|6.75
|Brasier, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.60
|Barnes
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|4.80
|Valdez, L, 1-1
|1
|
|2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|34
|2.05
Inherited runners-scored_Kay 3-1, Hatch 2-0, Borucki 1-0, Dolis 2-0, Brice 2-0, Brasier 2-1. HBP_Brice (Tellez). WP_Brasier.
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Bill Welke.
T_4:02.
