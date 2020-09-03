Toronto 6, Boston 2

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 6 7 5 7 11 Biggio rf-2b 3 2 1 0 2 0 .254 Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .269 Hernández dh 4 2 2 3 1 1 .311 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .259 Gurriel Jr. lf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .274 Villar 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 1 1 .167 Panik 3b-2b-3b 4 0 2 1 1 1 .234 Jansen c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .147 a-Tellez ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .247 McGuire c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .077 Espinal ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .222 b-Shaw ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .208 2-Fisher pr-rf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .176

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 2 9 2 5 11 Verdugo rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .311 Devers 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .257 Bogaerts ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .288 Martinez dh 5 0 3 0 0 1 .233 Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 2 2 .248 Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 1 2 1 1 .250 Chavis 2b-1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .198 Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .133 1-Lin pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .148 Muñoz lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250

Toronto 000 000 110 4_6 7 0 Boston 010 001 000 0_2 9 1

a-hit by pitch for Jansen in the 7th. b-struck out for Espinal in the 7th.

1-ran for Dalbec in the 9th. 2-ran for Shaw in the 10th.

E_Chavis (2). LOB_Toronto 9, Boston 12. 2B_Biggio (9), Martinez (13). HR_Hernández (13), off Valdez; Gurriel Jr. (6), off Valdez; Bradley Jr. (4), off Walker. RBIs_Panik (1), Hernández 3 (25), Gurriel Jr. (20), Bradley Jr. 2 (15). SB_Chavis (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Shaw, Gurriel Jr., McGuire); Boston 7 (Dalbec, Chavis 3, Bogaerts 2). RISP_Toronto 2 for 9; Boston 0 for 12.

Runners moved up_Grichuk, Vázquez, Bradley Jr.. GIDP_Grichuk, Bradley Jr..

DP_Toronto 1 (Espinal, Guerrero Jr.); Boston 1 (Devers, Chavis, Dalbec).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker 5 2-3 6 2 2 1 4 81 1.54 Kay 1 2 0 0 1 2 19 2.76 Hatch 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 26 1.45 Borucki 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 17 2.61 Dolis, W, 2-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 25 1.96

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pérez 6 2-3 3 1 1 3 5 96 4.07 Brice, H, 4 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 16 6.75 Brasier, BS, 0-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.60 Barnes 1 1 0 0 0 3 14 4.80 Valdez, L, 1-1 1 2 4 3 3 1 34 2.05

Inherited runners-scored_Kay 3-1, Hatch 2-0, Borucki 1-0, Dolis 2-0, Brice 2-0, Brasier 2-1. HBP_Brice (Tellez). WP_Brasier.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Bill Welke.

T_4:02.

