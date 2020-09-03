Listen Live Sports

Toronto 6, Boston 2

September 3, 2020 11:50 pm
 
< a min read
      
Toronto Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 6 7 5 Totals 38 2 9 2
Biggio rf-2b 3 2 1 0 Verdugo rf 5 0 1 0
Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 1 1 0
Hernández dh 4 2 2 3 Bogaerts ss 5 0 1 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 Martinez dh 5 0 3 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 5 1 2 1 Vázquez c 3 0 0 0
Villar 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 1 2
Panik 3b-2b-3b 4 0 2 1 Chavis 2b-1b 5 0 1 0
Jansen c 2 0 0 0 Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0
a-Tellez ph 0 0 0 0 1-Lin pr-2b 0 0 0 0
McGuire c 2 0 0 0 Muñoz lf 4 0 1 0
Espinal ss 2 0 0 0
b-Shaw ph-3b 2 0 0 0
2-Fisher pr-rf 0 1 0 0
Toronto 000 000 110 4 6
Boston 010 001 000 0 2

E_Chavis (2). DP_Toronto 1, Boston 1. LOB_Toronto 9, Boston 12. 2B_Biggio (9), Martinez (13). HR_Hernández (13), Gurriel Jr. (6), Bradley Jr. (4). SB_Chavis (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Walker 5 2-3 6 2 2 1 4
Kay 1 2 0 0 1 2
Hatch 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Borucki 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Dolis, W, 2-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3
Boston
Pérez 6 2-3 3 1 1 3 5
Brice, H, 4 1-3 1 1 1 1 1
Brasier, BS, 0-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Barnes 1 1 0 0 0 3
Valdez, L, 1-1 1 2 4 3 3 1

Kay pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Brice (Tellez). WP_Brasier.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Bill Welke.

T_4:02.

