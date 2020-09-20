Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3

September 20, 2020 6:53 pm
 
< a min read
      
Toronto Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 6 8 5 Totals 34 3 6 2
Biggio 3b 4 1 1 0 McCutchen dh 4 0 0 0
Bichette ss 5 2 2 0 Harper rf 4 0 0 0
Hernández rf 5 1 2 2 Gosselin rf 1 0 0 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 5 1 2 1 Bohm 1b 4 1 2 1
Grichuk dh 4 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 1
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 Segura 3b 3 0 1 0
Shaw 1b 0 0 0 0 Haseley lf 4 0 0 0
Panik 2b 2 1 0 0 Kingery 2b 4 0 0 0
Davis cf 3 0 1 2 Quinn cf 3 1 1 0
Jansen c 4 0 0 0 Marchan c 2 1 1 0
Bruce ph 1 0 0 0
Knapp c 0 0 0 0
Toronto 200 002 200 6
Philadelphia 100 000 200 3

E_Walker (1), Guerrero Jr. (3), Panik (2), Segura (3). LOB_Toronto 7, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Bichette (7), Gurriel Jr. (12), Davis (2), Gregorius (8). 3B_Bichette (1). HR_Hernández (16). SB_Quinn (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Walker W,2-1 6 4 1 1 2 8
Hatch 1 2 2 0 1 1
Yamaguchi H,1 2-3 0 0 0 2 2
Bass S,6-8 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Philadelphia
Medina L,0-1 4 3 2 2 3 4
Workman 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hembree 1 1-3 4 4 4 1 2
Brogdon 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Morgan 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:28.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps provides relief for disabled Hurricane Laura survivor