Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3

Toronto Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 6 8 5 Totals 34 3 6 2 Biggio 3b 4 1 1 0 McCutchen dh 4 0 0 0 Bichette ss 5 2 2 0 Harper rf 4 0 0 0 Hernández rf 5 1 2 2 Gosselin rf 1 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 5 1 2 1 Bohm 1b 4 1 2 1 Grichuk dh 4 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 1 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 Segura 3b 3 0 1 0 Shaw 1b 0 0 0 0 Haseley lf 4 0 0 0 Panik 2b 2 1 0 0 Kingery 2b 4 0 0 0 Davis cf 3 0 1 2 Quinn cf 3 1 1 0 Jansen c 4 0 0 0 Marchan c 2 1 1 0 Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 Knapp c 0 0 0 0

Toronto 200 002 200 — 6 Philadelphia 100 000 200 — 3

E_Walker (1), Guerrero Jr. (3), Panik (2), Segura (3). LOB_Toronto 7, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Bichette (7), Gurriel Jr. (12), Davis (2), Gregorius (8). 3B_Bichette (1). HR_Hernández (16). SB_Quinn (11).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Walker W,2-1 6 4 1 1 2 8 Hatch 1 2 2 0 1 1 Yamaguchi H,1 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 Bass S,6-8 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Philadelphia Medina L,0-1 4 3 2 2 3 4 Workman 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hembree 1 1-3 4 4 4 1 2 Brogdon 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Morgan 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:28.

