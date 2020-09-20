Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|8
|5
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|2
|
|Biggio 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Gosselin rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Bohm 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Grichuk dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segura 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Shaw 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haseley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Panik 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kingery 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Quinn cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marchan c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bruce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Knapp c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toronto
|200
|002
|200
|—
|6
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|200
|—
|3
E_Walker (1), Guerrero Jr. (3), Panik (2), Segura (3). LOB_Toronto 7, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Bichette (7), Gurriel Jr. (12), Davis (2), Gregorius (8). 3B_Bichette (1). HR_Hernández (16). SB_Quinn (11).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Walker W,2-1
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|Hatch
|1
|
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Yamaguchi H,1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Bass S,6-8
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Medina L,0-1
|4
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Workman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hembree
|1
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Brogdon
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Morgan
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_3:28.
