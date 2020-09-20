Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3

September 20, 2020 6:50 pm
 
< a min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 6 8 5 4 10
Biggio 3b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .247
Bichette ss 5 2 2 0 0 2 .306
Hernández rf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .307
Gurriel Jr. lf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .303
Grichuk dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Shaw 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Panik 2b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .248
Davis cf 3 0 1 2 1 2 .333
Jansen c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .160
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 6 2 5 12
McCutchen dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .240
Harper rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .260
Gosselin rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Bohm 1b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .331
Gregorius ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .289
Segura 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .271
Haseley lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .290
Kingery 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .141
Quinn cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .220
Marchan c 2 1 1 0 1 1 .500
a-Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .215
Knapp c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .321
Toronto 200 002 200_6 8 3
Philadelphia 100 000 200_3 6 1

a-grounded out for Marchan in the 8th.

E_Walker (1), Guerrero Jr. (3), Panik (2), Segura (3). LOB_Toronto 7, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Bichette (7), Gurriel Jr. (12), Davis (2), Gregorius (8). 3B_Bichette (1). HR_Hernández (16), off Hembree. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. (30), Davis 2 (4), Hernández 2 (30), Gregorius (35), Bohm (22). SB_Quinn (11).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Hernández, Jansen, Gurriel Jr.); Philadelphia 4 (Segura, McCutchen, Gregorius, Bruce). RISP_Toronto 4 for 12; Philadelphia 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Grichuk.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Walker, W, 2-1 6 4 1 1 2 8 104 1.54
Hatch 1 2 2 0 1 1 27 2.66
Yamaguchi, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 21 6.35
Bass, S, 6-8 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.42
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Medina, L, 0-1 4 3 2 2 3 4 84 4.50
Workman 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 6.39
Hembree 1 1-3 4 4 4 1 2 37 12.54
Brogdon 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 13 5.40
Morgan 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.76

Inherited runners-scored_Bass 2-0.

        Insight by Cellebrite: Federal law enforcement experts explore how agencies can turn up their 'digital intelligence in this free webinar.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:28.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps provides relief for disabled Hurricane Laura survivor