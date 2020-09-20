Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 6 8 5 4 10 Biggio 3b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .247 Bichette ss 5 2 2 0 0 2 .306 Hernández rf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .307 Gurriel Jr. lf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .303 Grichuk dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Shaw 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Panik 2b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .248 Davis cf 3 0 1 2 1 2 .333 Jansen c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .160

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 6 2 5 12 McCutchen dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .240 Harper rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Gosselin rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Bohm 1b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .331 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .289 Segura 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .271 Haseley lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .290 Kingery 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .141 Quinn cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .220 Marchan c 2 1 1 0 1 1 .500 a-Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .215 Knapp c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .321

Toronto 200 002 200_6 8 3 Philadelphia 100 000 200_3 6 1

a-grounded out for Marchan in the 8th.

E_Walker (1), Guerrero Jr. (3), Panik (2), Segura (3). LOB_Toronto 7, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Bichette (7), Gurriel Jr. (12), Davis (2), Gregorius (8). 3B_Bichette (1). HR_Hernández (16), off Hembree. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. (30), Davis 2 (4), Hernández 2 (30), Gregorius (35), Bohm (22). SB_Quinn (11).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Hernández, Jansen, Gurriel Jr.); Philadelphia 4 (Segura, McCutchen, Gregorius, Bruce). RISP_Toronto 4 for 12; Philadelphia 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Grichuk.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker, W, 2-1 6 4 1 1 2 8 104 1.54 Hatch 1 2 2 0 1 1 27 2.66 Yamaguchi, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 21 6.35 Bass, S, 6-8 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.42

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Medina, L, 0-1 4 3 2 2 3 4 84 4.50 Workman 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 6.39 Hembree 1 1-3 4 4 4 1 2 37 12.54 Brogdon 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 13 5.40 Morgan 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.76

Inherited runners-scored_Bass 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:28.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.