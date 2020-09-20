Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|8
|5
|4
|10
|
|Biggio 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Bichette ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|Hernández rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.307
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.303
|Grichuk dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Shaw 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Panik 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.248
|Davis cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.333
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.160
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|2
|5
|12
|
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.240
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Gosselin rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Bohm 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.331
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.289
|Segura 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Haseley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.290
|Kingery 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.141
|Quinn cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Marchan c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|a-Bruce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Knapp c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Toronto
|200
|002
|200_6
|8
|3
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|200_3
|6
|1
a-grounded out for Marchan in the 8th.
E_Walker (1), Guerrero Jr. (3), Panik (2), Segura (3). LOB_Toronto 7, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Bichette (7), Gurriel Jr. (12), Davis (2), Gregorius (8). 3B_Bichette (1). HR_Hernández (16), off Hembree. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. (30), Davis 2 (4), Hernández 2 (30), Gregorius (35), Bohm (22). SB_Quinn (11).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Hernández, Jansen, Gurriel Jr.); Philadelphia 4 (Segura, McCutchen, Gregorius, Bruce). RISP_Toronto 4 for 12; Philadelphia 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Grichuk.
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker, W, 2-1
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|104
|1.54
|Hatch
|1
|
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|27
|2.66
|Yamaguchi, H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|21
|6.35
|Bass, S, 6-8
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.42
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Medina, L, 0-1
|4
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|84
|4.50
|Workman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|6.39
|Hembree
|1
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|2
|37
|12.54
|Brogdon
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|5.40
|Morgan
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.76
Inherited runners-scored_Bass 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_3:28.
