Toronto 7, N.Y. Mets 3

New York Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 3 12 3 Totals 31 7 7 7 McNeil 2b 2 1 1 0 Biggio 3b-rf 4 0 1 0 Guillorme 2b-ss 2 0 0 0 Bichette dh 4 0 0 0 J.Davis dh 4 1 1 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 1 0 0 Conforto rf 5 1 2 0 Grichuk cf 3 2 1 0 Frazier 3b 4 0 2 1 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 2 1 2 Smith lf 4 0 2 2 Villar 2b 3 1 1 1 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0 Jo.Davis rf 1 0 0 0 Rosario ss 3 0 1 0 Shaw ph-3b 2 0 1 0 Canó ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Espinal ss 4 1 1 3 Nimmo cf 4 0 2 0 Jansen c 4 0 1 1 Chirinos c 3 0 0 0 Giménez ph 1 0 0 0

New York 100 000 020 — 3 Toronto 020 005 00x — 7

E_Rosario (2). DP_New York 0, Toronto 1. LOB_New York 9, Toronto 6. 2B_Nimmo (7), Espinal (4), Biggio (13). HR_Gurriel Jr. (7).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Peterson L,4-2 5 3 2 2 2 2 Brach 0 0 3 3 3 0 Hughes 1 3 2 2 1 2 Ramírez 2 1 0 0 0 2

Toronto Ryu W,4-1 6 8 1 1 0 7 Hatch 1 4 2 2 0 0 Cole 1 0 0 0 0 0 Dolis 1 0 0 0 2 2

Brach pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Hatch pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:12.

