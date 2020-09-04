Toronto 8, Boston 7

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|8
|11
|7
|
|Totals
|31
|7
|11
|6
|
|Biggio 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Verdugo rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tellez 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Plawecki c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Villar pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Muñoz lf
|3
|3
|3
|3
|
|Shaw 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|Chavis 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Panik ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Peraza 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|031
|013
|0
|—
|8
|Boston
|020
|023
|0
|—
|7
E_Verdugo (4). DP_Toronto 1, Boston 2. LOB_Toronto 5, Boston 5. 2B_Grichuk (7), Shaw (4), Plawecki (4), Chavis (2), Peraza (8), Muñoz (2). HR_Shaw (4), Jansen (3), Muñoz (1). SF_Tellez (2).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Roark
|4
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|6
|Merryweather
|
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Cole W,2-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bass S,5-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Godley L,0-4
|3
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Springs
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Walden
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Stock
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP_Roark, Cole, Springs.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Adam Beck; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:42.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.