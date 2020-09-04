Toronto 8, Boston 7

Toronto Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 8 11 7 Totals 31 7 11 6 Biggio 2b 4 1 1 0 Verdugo rf 3 0 2 0 Grichuk cf 4 1 2 2 Devers 3b 3 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 3 0 2 1 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 Hernández rf 3 0 0 0 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 1 1 0 Plawecki c 4 2 2 0 Villar pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 1 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 0 0 Muñoz lf 3 3 3 3 Shaw 3b 4 2 3 1 Chavis 1b 3 0 2 1 Panik ss 2 1 1 1 Peraza 2b 3 1 1 2 Jansen c 3 1 1 2

Toronto 031 013 0 — 8 Boston 020 023 0 — 7

E_Verdugo (4). DP_Toronto 1, Boston 2. LOB_Toronto 5, Boston 5. 2B_Grichuk (7), Shaw (4), Plawecki (4), Chavis (2), Peraza (8), Muñoz (2). HR_Shaw (4), Jansen (3), Muñoz (1). SF_Tellez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Roark 4 1-3 7 4 4 1 6 Merryweather 2-3 4 3 3 0 1 Cole W,2-0 1 0 0 0 1 0 Bass S,5-6 1 0 0 0 0 1

Boston Godley L,0-4 3 5 4 4 1 4 Springs 2 2 1 1 0 1 Walden 2-3 3 3 0 1 1 Stock 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1

WP_Roark, Cole, Springs.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Adam Beck; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

Advertisement

T_2:42.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.