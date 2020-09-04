Listen Live Sports

Toronto 8, Boston 7

September 4, 2020 7:10 pm
 
Toronto Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 8 11 7 Totals 31 7 11 6
Biggio 2b 4 1 1 0 Verdugo rf 3 0 2 0
Grichuk cf 4 1 2 2 Devers 3b 3 0 0 0
Tellez 1b 3 0 2 1 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0
Hernández rf 3 0 0 0 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0
Guerrero Jr. dh 4 1 1 0 Plawecki c 4 2 2 0
Villar pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 1 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 0 0 Muñoz lf 3 3 3 3
Shaw 3b 4 2 3 1 Chavis 1b 3 0 2 1
Panik ss 2 1 1 1 Peraza 2b 3 1 1 2
Jansen c 3 1 1 2
Toronto 031 013 0 8
Boston 020 023 0 7

E_Verdugo (4). DP_Toronto 1, Boston 2. LOB_Toronto 5, Boston 5. 2B_Grichuk (7), Shaw (4), Plawecki (4), Chavis (2), Peraza (8), Muñoz (2). HR_Shaw (4), Jansen (3), Muñoz (1). SF_Tellez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Roark 4 1-3 7 4 4 1 6
Merryweather 2-3 4 3 3 0 1
Cole W,2-0 1 0 0 0 1 0
Bass S,5-6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Boston
Godley L,0-4 3 5 4 4 1 4
Springs 2 2 1 1 0 1
Walden 2-3 3 3 0 1 1
Stock 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1

WP_Roark, Cole, Springs.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Adam Beck; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:42.

