Toronto FC 1, New York City FC 0

September 23, 2020 9:18 pm
 
Toronto FC 0 1 1
New York City FC 0 0 0

First half_None.

Second half_1, Toronto FC, Pozuelo, 5 (penalty kick), 90th minute.

Goalies_Toronto FC, Alex Bono, Quentin Westberg; New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Brad Stuver.

Yellow Cards_Callens, New York City FC, 23rd; Piatti, Toronto FC, 25th; Castellanos, New York City FC, 36th; DeLeon, Toronto FC, 40th; Altidore, Toronto FC, 56th; Nelson, Toronto FC, 64th; Sands, New York City FC, 72nd; Acevedo, New York City FC, 89th+1.

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins, Ryan Graves, Christopher Penso. 4th Official_Sergii Demianchuk.

___

Lineups

Toronto FC_Alex Bono; Tony Gallacher (Justin Morrow, 61st), Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga; Nick DeLeon (Erickson Gallardo, 46th), Richie Laryea, Jonathan Osorio, Alejandro Pozuelo; Ayo Akinola (Patrick Mullins, 88th+2), Jozy Altidore (Jayden Nelson, 62nd), Pablo Piatti.

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Gudmundur Thorarinsson (Ronald Matarrita, 70th), Anton Tinnerholm; Gary Mackay Steven (Ismael Tajouri, 70th), Jesus Medina (Alexandru Mitrita, 70th), Keaton Parks, Alexander Ring, James Sands; Valentin Castellanos (Heber, 57th, Nicolas Acevedo, 88th).

