Toronto FC 2, D.C. United 2

|Toronto FC
|1
|1
|—
|2
|D.C. United
|1
|1
|—
|2
First half_1, D.C. United, Kamara, 2, 5th minute; 2, Toronto FC, Pozuelo, 4, 17th.
Second half_3, Toronto FC, Akinola, 1 (Piatti), 60th; 4, D.C. United, Yow, 1, 88th.
Goalies_Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Earl Edwards Jr, Chris Seitz.
Yellow Cards_DeLeon, Toronto FC, 25th; Piatti, Toronto FC, 41st; Laryea, Toronto FC, 67th; Paredes, D.C. United, 81st.
Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_C.J. Morgante, Jose Da Silva, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Joshua Encarnacion.
___
Lineups
Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Omar Gonzalez, Justin Morrow, Eriq Zavaleta (Chris Mavinga, 75th); Nick DeLeon (Laurent Ciman, 82nd), Marky Delgado, Richie Laryea, Jonathan Osorio, Alejandro Pozuelo (Tsubasa Endoh, 90th); Jozy Altidore (Ayo Akinola, 46th), Pablo Piatti (Patrick Mullins, 90th).
D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Frederic Brillant, Joseph Mora, Chris Odoi-Atsem (Erik Sorga, 87th), Donovan Pines; Mohammed Abu (Griffin Yow, 46th), Yamil Asad (Federico Higuain, 78th), Julian Gressel (Moses Nyeman, 78th), Junior Moreno; Ola Kamara, Gelmin Rivas (Kevin Paredes, 68th).
