Toronto FC 3, Columbus 1

By The Associated Press
September 27, 2020 9:47 pm
Columbus 1 0 1
Toronto FC 0 3 3

First half_1, Columbus, Mavinga, 1, 40th minute.

Second half_2, Toronto FC, Altidore, 2 (Pozuelo), 48th; 3, Toronto FC, Pozuelo, 6 (Laryea), 59th; 4, Toronto FC, Laryea, 3 (Delgado), 76th.

Goalies_Columbus, Eloy Room, Andrew Tarbell; Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono.

Yellow Cards_Altidore, Toronto FC, 28th; Zelarrayan, Columbus, 60th; Morris, Columbus, 67th; Delgado, Toronto FC, 86th+4.

Referee_Tim Ford. Assistant Referees_Brian Dunn, Kevin Klinger, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Thomas Snyder.

Lineups

Columbus_Eloy Room; Harrison Afful (Chris Cadden, 78th), Jonathan Mensah, Josh Williams; Artur, Sebastian Berhalter (Aidan Morris, 62nd), Luis Diaz (Derrick Etienne, 62nd), Hector Jimenez (Milton Valenzuela, 57th), Pedro Santos (Youness Mokhtar, 78th), Lucas Zelarrayan; Gyasi Zardes.

Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga, Justin Morrow; Marky Delgado, Richie Laryea (Tony Gallacher, 90th), Jonathan Osorio, Alejandro Pozuelo (Jayden Nelson, 89th); Ayo Akinola (Patrick Mullins, 89th), Jozy Altidore (Nick DeLeon, 83rd), Pablo Piatti (Liam Fraser, 89th).

