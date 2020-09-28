Toronto FC beats MLS-leading Columbus 3-1 in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Alejandro Pozuelo broke a tie in the 59th minute and Toronto FC beat the MLS-leading Columbus Crew 3-1 on Sunday night in their temporary home in Connecticut.

Toronto (8-2-4) is 3-0-1 in its last four games. Columbus (9-2-3) had a six-game unbeaten streak snapped.

Pozuelo scored his sixth goal of the season, and Richie Laryea gave Toronto insurance in the 76th minute when he split a pair of defenders to the left of the goal and punched in a shot.

Jozy Altidore tied it in the 48th minute, eight minutes after Toronto’s Chris Mavinga put Columbus ahead with an own goal off a failed clearing attempt.

TIMBERS 1, WHITECAPS 0

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Felipe Mora scored in the opening minutes and Portland held off the Whitecaps in Vancouver’s first “home” match in Portland.

Travel restrictions forced Major League Soccer’s Canadian teams to find temporary homes in the United States for the remainder of the season. So the Whitecaps will play six more of their remaining nine games at Portland’s Providence Park.

The Timbers (7-4-3) are unbeaten in four straight, including a 1-0 victory over the rival Seattle Sounders on Wednesday night. The Whitecaps dropped to 5-9-0.

UNION 3, INTER MIAMI 0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Anthony Fontana, Ilson Pereira and Brenden Aaronson scored, Kacper Przybylko had two assists and Philadelphia beat Inter Miami.

Andre Blake had three saves — including a diving stop in the 62nd minute. He has back-to-back shutouts and five this season. Philadelphia (8-2-4) is 4-0-1 in its last five games.

Miami (3-9-2) has lost three of its last four games.

RED BULLS 4, IMPACT 1

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Tom Barlow scored twice to help New York beat Montrea.

Barlow pulled New York (6-6-2) even at 1 in the 14th minute off a cross from Mandela Egbo and made it 2-1 in the 35th.. Daniel Royer connected in the 56th, and Kaku in the 57th.

Bojan scored for Montreal (5-8-1) in the fourth minute.

REVOLUTION 2, D.C. UNITED 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gustavo Bou and Adam Buska scored late to lift New England past D.C. United.

Matt Turner made three saves for his fifth shutout of the season.

Bou opened the scoring for New England (5-3-6) in the 86th minute and Buska followed in the 90th. D.C. United (2-7-5) has lost in a row and is winless in five straight.

FIRE 2, ATLANTA UNITED 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Robert Beric scored his fourth goal in four games to help Chicago beat Atlanta.

Chicago (4-7-3) leapfrogged over Atlanta (4-7-2) by a point in the Eastern Conference.

Fabian Herbers also scored.

ORLANDO CITY 0 FC DALLAS 0, TIE

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Pedro Gallese had his second MLS shutout and Orlando City played a man down for the final 20-plus minutes in the scoreless tie with Dallas.

Gallese had four saves for Orlando City (7-2-5). The Florida club is 5-0-3 in its last eight games.

Jimmy Maurer made three saves for Dallas (5-3-5).

REAL SALT LAKE 0, MINNESOTA UNITED 0, TIE

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Andrew Putna made seven saves for Real Salt Lake in a scoreless draw with Minnesota United .

Minnesota (5-5-4) maintained a point advantage over Real Salt Lake (4-4-6) in the Western Conference standings. Real Salt Lake was shut out for the sixth time this season, four of them draws.

SOUNDERS 3, GALAXY 1

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Cristian Roldan scored his first two goals of the season, Jordan Morris added a goal and an assist, and Seattle beat Los Angeles.

Seattle (7-3-3) has won three of its last four games.

Sebastian Lletget scored in the 88th for LA (4-6-3), which has lost three in a row and is winless in its last four.

EARTHQUAKES 2, LAFC 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jackson Yueill’s tap-in goal in extra time lifted San Jose past LAFC.

Christian Espinoza set up Yueill’s goal, weaving through defenders to the left of the goal for a perfect center to Yueill in the 93rd minute.

San Jose (3-6-5) knotted it in the 80th minute when Shea Salinas stopped his run driving to the left, crossed over to the right and sent a blast past the keeper.

Mark-Anthony Kaye scored his third goal of the season at the 45th minute to put LAFC (5-6-3) on top.

