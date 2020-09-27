Trending:
Toronto FC beats MLS-leading Crew 3-1 in Connecticut

By The Associated Press
September 27, 2020 10:11 pm
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Alejandro Pozuelo broke a tie in the 59th minute and Toronto FC beat the MLS-leading Columbus Crew 3-1 on Sunday night in their temporary home in Connecticut.

Toronto (8-2-4) is 3-0-1 in its last four games. Columbus (9-2-3) had a six-game unbeaten streak snapped.

Pozuelo scored his sixth goal of the season, and Richie Laryea gave Toronto insurance in the 76th minute when he split a pair of defenders to the left of the goal and punched in a shot.

Jozy Altidore tied it in the 48th minute, eight minutes after Toronto’s Chris Mavinga put Columbus ahead with an own goal off a failed clearing attempt.

