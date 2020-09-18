Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Toronto FC squares off against DC United in conference play

September 18, 2020 3:05 am
 
1 min read
      

Toronto FC (6-2-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (2-5-4, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington, D.C.; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: DC United hosts Toronto FC in conference play.

DC United is 2-4-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. DC United is 2-3-0 in games decided by one goal.

Advertisement

Toronto FC is 4-2-2 in Eastern Conference games. Pablo Piatti leads the third-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with three goals. Toronto FC has scored 19 goals.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Gressel has one goal and one assist for DC United. has two goals over the past 10 games for DC United.

Alejandro Pozuelo has three goals and three assists for Toronto FC. has five goals over the past 10 games for Toronto FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: DC United: 2-4-4, averaging 0.8 goals, 0.3 assists, 3.1 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Toronto FC: 5-3-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.3 assists, 6.6 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Russell Canouse (injured), Paul Arriola (injured), Edison Flores (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Felipe Martins (injured).

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Toronto FC: Michael Bradley (injured), Patrick Mullins (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|22 Modern Day Marine
9|23 3rd SmallSat & Space Access Summit
9|25 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Lt. Gen. Richard Clark becomes first Black head of Air Force Academy