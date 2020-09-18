Toronto FC squares off against DC United in conference play

Toronto FC (6-2-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (2-5-4, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington, D.C.; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: DC United hosts Toronto FC in conference play.

DC United is 2-4-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. DC United is 2-3-0 in games decided by one goal.

Advertisement

Toronto FC is 4-2-2 in Eastern Conference games. Pablo Piatti leads the third-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with three goals. Toronto FC has scored 19 goals.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Gressel has one goal and one assist for DC United. has two goals over the past 10 games for DC United.

Alejandro Pozuelo has three goals and three assists for Toronto FC. has five goals over the past 10 games for Toronto FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: DC United: 2-4-4, averaging 0.8 goals, 0.3 assists, 3.1 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Toronto FC: 5-3-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.3 assists, 6.6 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Russell Canouse (injured), Paul Arriola (injured), Edison Flores (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Felipe Martins (injured).

Toronto FC: Michael Bradley (injured), Patrick Mullins (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.