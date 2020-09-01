Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of IF Dilson Herrera from alternate training site. Recalled OF DJ Stewart from alternate training site. Designated OF Mason Williams for assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP Zach Plesac from alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled OF Travis Demeritte from alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Miguel Yajure to alternate training site. Activated LHP Zack Britton and C Kyle Higashioka from the IL. Designated IF Jordy Mercer for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed RHP Walker Lockett off waivers. Added IF Ty France and C Luis Torrens to the active roster. Optioned C Joe Hudson and IF Donovan Walton to alternate training site. Outrighted RHP Zac Grotz to Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed IF Yandy Diaz on the 10-day IL. Recalled IF Nate Lowe from alternate training site.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled IF Anderson Tejeda from alternate training site. Activated LHP Brett Martin from the 10-day IL. Activated RHP Luke Farrell from IL and he remains an option at alternate training site. Selected the contract of OF Eli White from alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP Kendall Williams to the Los Angeles Dodgers as one of the two players to be named later in the Aug. 31 trade with RHP Ross Stripling. Sent OF Alberto Rodriguez to Seattle as the player to be named later in the Aug. 27 trade with RHP Taijuan Walker.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled IF Josh Rojas from alternate training site. Selected the contracts of RHP Artie Lewicki, LHP Joe Mantiply and RHP Keury Mella from alternate training site.

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated IF Kris Bryant and OF Steven Souza Jr from the IL. Added IF/OF Jose Martinez, OF Cameron Maybin and LHP Josh Osich to the active roster. Placed RHP Tyler Chatwood on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 31. Optioned CF Albert Almora Jr. to alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned OF Jesus Sanchez to alternate training site. Outrighted LHP Josh Smith to alternate training site. Recalled IF Jazz Chisholm from alternate training site. Activated OF Starling Marte.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated RHP Michael Pineda from the restricted list. Activated OF Bryon Buxton from the IL.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Ariel Jurado from alternate training site. Designated RHP Hunter Strickland for assignment. Placed IF Eduardo Nunez on the 45-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Added OF Anthony Alford to the active roster. Recalled IF Ke’Bryan Hayes from alternate training site. Optioned OF Jason Martin and LHP Brandon Waddell to alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed RHP Akeem Bostick to a minor league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled IF Daniel Robertson from alternate training site.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed G Chris Reed on the COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Released WR Geremy Davis. Signed LT Taylor Decker to a six-year contract. Claimed DT Albert Hughins off of waivers from Houston Texans.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released FB Roosevelt Nix. Released OT Andrew Ronal and TE Ian Bunting from injured reserve with settlements.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived TE Charles Jones from injured reserve with settlements.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed WR Tyrell williams on injured reserve. Waived LB Sharif Finch, DB Nick Nelson and G Jordan Roos. Released C Jordan Devey and RB Rod Smith.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived S Jeremiah Dinson, DE Avery Moss and CB Deatrick Nichols. Released WRs Chester Rogers and Ricardo Louis.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DB Logan Ryan.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived DE James Lockhart.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed K Ryan Succop. Waived K Elliott Fry.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Announced LB Jontrell Rocquemore and DT Christian Ringo have opted out of their contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Named Matt Ellis director of player development.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed M Emanuel Reynoso via transfer from Boca Juniors of the Argentine Superliga to a designated player contract.

COLLEGE —

GEORGETOWN — Named Edwin Thompson head baseball coach.

