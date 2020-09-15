Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated LHP Jace Fry from the 10-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP James Kaprielian to alternate training site.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned OF Aristides Aquino to alternate training site.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Justin Topa to alternate training site.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Cody Ponce to alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived T Timon Parris. Released CB Josh Hawkins from the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed DE Vinny Curry on the IR. Added G Sua Opeta to the active roster. Signed TE Jordan Franks to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Loaned F Fabian Zetterlund to HC Vita Hasten (HockeyAllsvenskan).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Named Peter Laviolette head coach.

