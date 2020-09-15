Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Tuesday’s Transactions

September 15, 2020 2:57 pm
 
< a min read
      
BASEBALL
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated LHP Jace Fry from the 10-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP James Kaprielian to alternate training site.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned OF Aristides Aquino to alternate training site.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Justin Topa to alternate training site.

Advertisement

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Cody Ponce to alternate training site.

        Insight by Tanium: A new Federal News Network survey reports that IT and cyber executives say technology risk management is a balancing act of cybersecurity, mission and personnel.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived T Timon Parris. Released CB Josh Hawkins from the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed DE Vinny Curry on the IR. Added G Sua Opeta to the active roster. Signed TE Jordan Franks to the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Loaned F Fabian Zetterlund to HC Vita Hasten (HockeyAllsvenskan).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Named Peter Laviolette head coach.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Winston S. Churchill conducts interoperability operations with British Royal Navy