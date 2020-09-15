Tuesday’s Transactions

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated LHP Jace Fry from the 10-day IL.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP James Kaprielian to alternate training site.
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned OF Aristides Aquino to alternate training site.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Justin Topa to alternate training site.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Cody Ponce to alternate training site.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon to alternate training site.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived T Timon Parris. Released CB Josh Hawkins from the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed DE Vinny Curry on the IR. Added G Sua Opeta to the active roster. Signed TE Jordan Franks to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Loaned F Fabian Zetterlund to HC Vita Hasten (HockeyAllsvenskan).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Named Peter Laviolette head coach.
