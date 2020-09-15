Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Selected RHP Tanner Houck to the active roster from the alternate training site. Transferred LHP Kyle Hart to the 45-day IL. Placed RHP Andrew Triggs on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 12.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated LHP Jace Fry from the 10-day IL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled INF Yu Chang from alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned C Grayson Greiner to alternate training site. Recalled C Eric Haase from alternate training site. Placed INF Jonathan Schoop on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 13. Activated INF from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated RHP Jonathan Loaisiga, OF Giancarlo Stanton and INF Gio Urshela from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Mike Ford and INF/OF Miguel Andujar to alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated INF Jose Altuve from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Humberto Castellanos to the alternate training site. Activated INF Jose Altuve from the 10-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP James Kaprielian to alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated RHP Brandon Brennan from the 45-day IL. Optioned RHP Seth Frankoff to alternate training site. Designated RHP Jimmy Yacabonis for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated RHP Oliver Drake from the 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated OF Willie Calhoun from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Demarcus Evans from the alternate training site. Designated RHP Luis Garcia for assignment. Optioned OF Scott Heineman to alternate training site. Signed INF Andrew Romine to a minor league contract.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled OF Aristides Aquino from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP R.J. Alaniz from alternate training site. Designated OF Nick Williams for assignment. Placed RHP Jose De Leon on the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated INF Justin Turner from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Josh Sborz to alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Activated INF Sean Rodriguez from the 60-day IL. Placed INF Isan Diaz on the 60-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Justin Topa to alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed INF Rhys Hoskins on the 10-day IL. Designated INF Ronald Torreyes for assignment. Activated INF Roman Quinn from the 7-day IL. Recalled LHP Garrett Cleavinger from alternate training site.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Cody Ponce and OF Jason Martin to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Blake Cederlind from the alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon to alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Tanner Rainey on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Aaron Barrett from the alternate training site.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived T Timon Parris. Released CB Josh Hawkins from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed G Xavier Su’a-Filo on the IR. Waived CB Torry McTyler. Claimed K Austin Seibert off waivers. Placed DE Amani Bledsoe on the active roster.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed TE Blake Jarwin, LB Leighton Vander Esch and OL Cam Erving on the IR.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed OLB Von Miller on the IR.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed CB Justin Coleman on the IR. Signed DE Kareem Martin to the practice squad. Released DE Jonathan Wynn.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed LB Drue Tranquill on the IR. Placed LB Asmar Bilal to the active roster.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed DE Vinny Curry on the IR. Added G Sua Opeta to the active roster. Signed TE Jordan Franks to the practice squad. Signed G Jamon Brown.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived WR Cody Hollister. Added OLB Tuzar Skipper to the practice squad. Removed OLB Jamal Davis from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Loaned F Fabian Zetterlund to HC Vita Hasten (HockeyAllsvenskan).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Named Peter Laviolette head coach.

COLLEGE

TEMPLE — Names Chris Jones interim senior associated AD for athletics development.

