Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated RHP Shawn Armstrong from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Ramon Urias from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Dillon Tate on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 21.

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Nick Pivetta from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Robert Stock to alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Transferred INF Jonathan Schoop from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Brandon Dixon from the alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of INF Elliot Soto from alternate training site. Announced that INF Andrelton Simmons opted out of the remainder of season.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated RHP Homer Bailey from the 45-day IL. Optioned RHP Sean Poppen to the alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Michael King to the alternate training site. Recalled RHP Ben Heller and placed him on the 60-day IL. Signed LHP Tyler Lyons and placed him on the active roster.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Announced RHP Daniel Mengden has cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Las Vegas (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled OF Jake Fraley from the alternate training site. Placed INF/OF Dylan Moore on 7-day concussion IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Activated INF Ketel Marte from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Josh Rojas on the 10-day IL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated LHP Jose Quintana from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Rex Brothers to alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Activated RHP Sonny Gray from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Nate Jones for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHP Ranger Suarez from alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned LHP Joey Lucchesi to alternate training site. Activated LHP Matt Strahm from 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed C Chadwick Tromp on 10-day IL. Recalled C Tyler Heineman from alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Wil Crowe from alternate training site.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Rick Leonard to the practice squad. Signed TE Jordan Thomas to the active roster.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released QB Kyle Laulette, CB Tyler Hall and DT David Moa from the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released TE Jason Croom from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed K Matthew McCrane and DE Jalen Jelks to the practice squad. Released DT Tanzel Smart from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Released RB Jonathan Williams from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed G Lane Taylor on the IR. Released OLB Greg Roberts.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed S Malik Hooker and WR Parris Campbell on the IR. Signed S Ibraheim Campbell and CB Tremon Smith to the active roster. Signed TE Hale Hentges and Ethan Wolf to the practice squad. Released TE Charlie Taumoepeau from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed LB Hardy Nickerson to the active roster. Added DB Nate Meadors to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed RB Saquon Barkley on the IR. Signed CB Ryan Lewis to the active roster. Signed LB Jermaine Grace to the practice squad. Released OL Tyler Haycraft. Signed RB Devonta Freeman to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Josh Malone to the active roster. Placed CB Arthur Maulet on the IR. Released LB Paul Worrilow from the practice squad.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHP Kodi Whitley from 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Dakota Hudson from 10-day IL to 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Junior Fernandez to alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released CB Christian Angulo from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed G Brandon Scherff on the IR. Signed WR Cam Sims from the alternate training site.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Marcelino Moreno from Club Atletico Lanus (Argentine Superliga) for an undisclosed amount.

