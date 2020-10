By The Associated Press

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed RHP Cole Percival to a minor league contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Signed RHP Yoelvis Burguillos to a minor league contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Loaned F Yakov Trenin to SKA Saint Petersburg (Kontinental Hockey League) until the start of the 2020-2021 season.

