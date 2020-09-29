Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Reassigned LHPs Sam Hentges, Scott Moss and Kyle Nelson, RHPs Adam Plutko and Jean Carlos Mejia, OFs Jake Bauers and Daniel Johnson and INF Bobby Bradley to the minor leagues.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with 1B Yuli Gurriel on a one-year contract. Reassigned RHPs Barndon Bailey, Joe Biagini, Humberto Castellanos, Chase De Jong, Chris Devenski, Luis Garcia, Brad Peacock, Nivaldo Rodriguez, Carlos Sanabria and Justin Verlander, LHP Cionel Perez and INF Taylor Jones to the minor leagues. Selected the contract of OF Chas McCormick from alternate training site. Designated RHP Joe Biagini for assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated RHP Sean Poppen for assignment. Reassigned RHPs Dakota Chalmers and Johan Duran, LHPs Rich Hill, Devin Smeltzer and Lewis Thorpe, OFs Brent Rooker and Gilberto Celestino and INFs Travis Blankenhorn and Josh Donaldson to the minor leagues.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reassigned RHPs Albert Abreu, Luis Gil, Brooks Kriske and Luis Medina, OF Austin Meadows and INFs Thairo Estrada and Miguel Andujar to the minor leagues.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reassigned INFs Austin Allen, Matt Chapman and Sheldon Neuse, OFs Luis Barrera, Skye Bolt, Seth Brown and Dustin Fowler and RHPs Paul Blackburn and Daulton Jefferies to the minor leagues.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of LHP Shane McClanahan from alternate training site. Reassigned LHPs Ryan Sherriff, Sean Gilmartin, Josh Fleming and Brendan McKay, RHPs Edgar Garcia, Brent Honeywell and Trevor Richards, INFs Vidal Brujan, Kevin Padlo, Brian O’Grady, Kevan Smith and Ronaldo Hernandez and OF Austin Meadows to the minor leagues.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reassigned RHPs Elvis Luciano, Julian Merryweather, Patrick Murphy, Hector Perez, Sean Reid-Foley, Tanner Roark, Jordan Romano, Jacob Waguespack, Shun Yamaguchi and T.J. Zeuch and OF Derek Fisher to the minor leagues. Activated INF Santiago Espinal.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed CB Darqueze Dennard on the IR. Sigend DE Austin Edwards to the practice squad. Released LB Deone Bucannon and CB D.J. White from the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed TE Jason Croom and CB Michael Jacquet to the practice squad. Released TE Jordan Franks and RB Michael Warren from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed DT Matt Ioannidis on the IR. Signed DE Nate Orchard.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed G Devin Cooley to a two-year, entry-level contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Loaned F Mikhail Maltsev to SKA St. Petersburg (KHL).<

