Tuesday’s Transactions, Writethru

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITESOX — Reassigned RF Blake Rutherford, CF Luis Gonzalez, SS Danny Mendick, Cs Seby Zavala and Yermin Mercedes, LHPs Gio Gonzalez and Bernardo Flores Jr., RHPs Jonathan Stiever, Reynaldo Lopez and Zack Burdi and OF Micker Adolfo to minor leagues. Designated RHP Alex McRae for assignment. Activated CF Leury Garcia from 60-day IL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Reassigned LHPs Sam Hentges, Scott Moss and Kyle Nelson, RHPs Adam Plutko and Jean Carlos Mejia, OFs Jake Bauers and Daniel Johnson and INF Bobby Bradley to the minor leagues.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with 1B Yuli Gurriel on a one-year contract. Reassigned RHPs Barndon Bailey, Joe Biagini, Humberto Castellanos, Chase De Jong, Chris Devenski, Luis Garcia, Brad Peacock, Nivaldo Rodriguez, Carlos Sanabria and Justin Verlander, LHP Cionel Perez and INF Taylor Jones to the minor leagues. Selected the contract of OF Chas McCormick from alternate training site. Designated RHP Joe Biagini for assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated RHP Sean Poppen for assignment. Reassigned RHPs Dakota Chalmers and Johan Duran, LHPs Rich Hill, Devin Smeltzer and Lewis Thorpe, OFs Brent Rooker and Gilberto Celestino and INFs Travis Blankenhorn and Josh Donaldson to the minor leagues.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reassigned RHPs Albert Abreu, Luis Gil, Brooks Kriske and Luis Medina, OF Austin Meadows, CF Estevan Florial and INFs Thairo Estrada and Miguel Andujar to the minor leagues.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reassigned INFs Austin Allen, Matt Chapman and Sheldon Neuse, OFs Luis Barrera, Skye Bolt, Seth Brown and Dustin Fowler and RHPs Paul Blackburn, Jordan Weems and Daulton Jefferies to the minor leagues.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of LHP Shane McClanahan from alternate training site. Reassigned LHPs Ryan Sherriff, Sean Gilmartin, Josh Fleming and Brendan McKay, RHPs Edgar Garcia, Brent Honeywell and Trevor Richards, INFs Vidal Brujan, Kevin Padlo, Brian O’Grady, Kevan Smith and Ronaldo Hernandez and OF Austin Meadows to the minor leagues.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reassigned RHPs Elvis Luciano, Julian Merryweather, Patrick Murphy, Hector Perez, Sean Reid-Foley, Tanner Roark, Jordan Romano, Jacob Waguespack, Shun Yamaguchi and T.J. Zeuch and OF Derek Fisher to the minor leagues. Activated INF Santiago Espinal.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Named Todd Campbell head athletic trainer.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Evan Baylis to the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed CB Darqueze Dennard on the injured reserve. Signed DE Austin Edwards to the practice squad. Released LB Deone Bucannon and CB D.J. White from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated S Natrell Jamerson from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed RB Tarik Cohen on injured reserve. Signed DE Terry Beckner and LB Sharif Finch to the practice squad. Activated RB Artavis Pierce from practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed S Jovante Moffatt from the practice squad. Placed WR Jolo Natson on injured reserve. Waived LB Montrel Meander.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed OT Jordan Mills to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed OT Elijah Wilkinson on injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released WR Kalija Lipscomb from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed CB Chris Harris Jr. on injured reserve. Activated S Jahleel Addae from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Released QB Cooper Rush and RB Rod Smith from the practice squad. Signed RB Alfred Morris and QB Clayton Thorson to practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed TE Jason Croom and CB Michael Jacquet to the practice squad. Released TE Jordan Franks and RB Michael Warren from the practice squad.

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS — Placed CB Chris Harris Jr. on injured reserve. Activated S Jahleel Addae from the practice squad. Signed DL Joe Gaziano to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released OT William Sweet from the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived LB Emmanuel Ellerbee (from injured reserve) and LB D’Andre Walker.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed DL DaQuan Jones, LS Beau Brinkley and TE Tommy Hudson on the COVID-19 list. Signed RB D’Onta Foreman and DB Maurice Smith to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed DT Matt Ioannidis on injured reserve. Signed DE Nate Orchard.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed G Devin Cooley to a two-year, entry-level contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Loaned F Mikhail Maltsev to SKA St. Petersburg (KHL).

College

TUSCULUM UNIVERSITY— Named Noella Acuna graduate assistant coach for men’s and women’s tennis.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.