Tuesday’s Transactions, Writethru

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated RHP Carson Fulmer. Optioned RHP Branden Kline to alternate training site.

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned LHP Matt Hall to alternate training site. Selected INF Christian Arroyo to major league roster from alternate training site. Added C Deivy Grullon as 29th man for today’s doubleheader. Transferred OF Andrew Benintendi to the 45-day IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated LHP Gio Gonzalez from the IL. Optioned RHP Zack Burdi to alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Released INF Humberto Arteaga. Selected the contract of SS Matt Reynolds from alternate training site. Placed RF Jorge Soler on 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Sean Poppen from alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP James Kaprielian from alternate training site as 29th man for today’s doubleheader.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Trevor Richards to alternate training site. Activated LHP Ryan Yardbrough from the 10-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Kyle Wright from alternate training site. Activated RHP Jacob Webb from the 60-day IL. Placed LHP Max Fried on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 6. Designated INF Charlie Culberson for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed OF Joc Pederson on paternity list. Recalled RHP Josh Sborz from alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIS PHILLES — Recalled LHP Garrett Cleavinger from alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHP Carlos Martinez from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Ryan Meisinger for assignment. Optioned OF Dylan Carlson to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon from alternate training site.

Minor League Baseball

MILB — Announced baseball president & CEO Pat O’Conner has retired.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DL Angelo Blackson. Signed TE Jordan Thomas and P Richie Leone to practice squad. Waived DL Michael Dogbe. Released TE Dylan Cantrell from practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OL Wille Wright to practice squad. Activated DE Steven Means from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released LB Deone Bucannon.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Jake Kumerow to practice squad. Waived OL Brandon Walton.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Clay Johnston to practice squad. Waived LB Derreck Thomas from IR with injury settlement.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed K Eddy Pineiro on IR. Signed DE Mario Edwards.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed LB Keandre Jones and G Keaton Sutherland to practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed RB Kareem Hunt to a two-year contract extension.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed RB Darius Anderson and TE Charlie Taumoepeau to practice squad. Released TE Xavier Grimble.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Promoted QB Mike Glennon to the active roster. Placed LB Quincy Williams on IR. Signed DT Daniel Ekuale and CB Sidney Jones to practice squad. Released CB Tramaine Brock from injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DT Albert Huggins, K Chase McLaughlin and LB Hardy Nickerson to practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Released WR Josh Bellamy.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived CB DeAndre Baker.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed QB Josh Rosen and K Greg Joseph to practice squad. Released QB Reid Sinnett.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DB Chris Miller to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Mark Recchi assistant coach.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Aquired MF Lee Nguyen from Inter Miami CF in exchange for a fouth-round selection in 2021 with a financial allocation.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Named Vanni Sartini as director of methodology. Announced Craig Dalrymple will be departing as player development and recruitment director to be the director of the Ridge Meadows Soccer Club.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed DFs Carrie Lawrence and All Haran, MFs Zandy Sireem, Deneisha Blackwood, Jordyn Listro and Savanah Uveges and F Kate Howarth to short-term contracts.

