Tuesday’s Transactions, Writethru

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated RHP Carson Fulmer. Optioned RHP Branden Kline to alternate training site. Activated 1B Chris Davis from 10-day IL. Designated INF Dilson Herrera for assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned LHP Matt Hall to alternate training site. Selected the contract of 3B Christian Arroyo from alternate training site. Added C Deivy Grullon as 29th man for today’s doubleheader. Transferred OF Andrew Benintendi from the 10-day IL to the 45-day IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated LHP Gio Gonzalez from the IL. Optioned RHP Zack Burdi to alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated 3B Alex Bregman from 10-day IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Released 3B Humberto Arteaga. Selected the contract of SS Matt Reynolds from alternate training site. Placed RF Jorge Soler on 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated LHP Hoby Milner from the 10-day IL. Recalled 1B Matt Thaiss from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Kyle Keller to alternate training site. Placed 2B Franklin Barreto on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 7.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Sean Poppen from alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned OF Estevan Florial to alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP James Kaprielian from alternate training site as 29th man for today’s doubleheader.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Trevor Richards to alternate training site. Activated LHP Ryan Yardbrough from the 10-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Kyle Wright from alternate training site. Activated RHP Jacob Webb from the 60-day IL. Placed LHP Max Fried on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 6. Designated 2B Charlie Culberson for assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS – Activated CF Billy Hamilton. Optioned 1B Jose Martinez to alternate training site. Released RF Steven Souza Jr.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled C Tyler Stephenson and RHP Jose De Leon from alternate training site. Designated 1B Matt Davidson for assignment. Placed RHP Nate Jones on paternity list.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed OF Joc Pederson on paternity list. Recalled RHP Josh Sborz from alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled RHP Jordan Yamamoto from alternate training site. Placed LHP Adam Conley from waivers to alternate training site. Optioned 1B Lewin Diaz to alternate training site.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated RHP Corey Knebel from 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Mark Mathias to alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIS PHILLES — Recalled LHP Garrett Cleavinger from alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHP Carlos Martinez from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Ryan Meisinger for assignment. Optioned OF Dylan Carlson to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon from alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed 1B Eric Hosmer on the 10-day IL. Recalled Abraham Almonte from alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled OF Luis Basabe from alternate training site. Optioned INF Daniel Robertson to alternate training site.

Minor League Baseball

MILB — Announced baseball president & CEO Pat O’Conner has retired.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DL Angelo Blackson. Signed TE Jordan Thomas and P Richie Leone to practice squad. Waived DL Michael Dogbe. Released TE Dylan Cantrell from practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OL Wille Wright to practice squad. Activated DE Steven Means from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released LB Deone Bucannon. Signed LB Deone Bucannon to practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Jake Kumerow to practice squad. Waived OL Brandon Walton.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DE Efe Obada. Signed LB Clay Johnston to practice squad. Waived/injured LB Derreck Thomas.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed K Eddy Pineiro on injured reserve. Signed DE Mario Edwards.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed LB Keandre Jones and G Keaton Sutherland to practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed RB Kareem Hunt to a two-year contract extension. Signed T Greg Senat to practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived/injured TE Troy Fumagalli.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed DE Randy Gregory to a one-year contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed RB Darius Anderson and TE Charlie Taumoepeau to practice squad. Released TE Xavier Grimble.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Promoted QB Mike Glennon to the active roster. Placed LB Quincy Williams on injured reserve. Signed DT Daniel Ekuale and CB Sidney Jones to practice squad. Released CB Tramaine Brock from injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DT Albert Huggins, K Chase McLaughlin and LB Hardy Nickerson to practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WRs Mason Koinsey and Kristian Wilkerson to practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Released WR Josh Bellamy.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived CB DeAndre Baker. Signed RB Rod Smith and DB Ryan Lewis to practice squad. Released WR Derrick Dillon practiced squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed TE Richard Rodgers.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Penny Hart. Waived WR John Ursua.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed C A.Q. Shipley and RB Leonard Fournette. Signed QB Josh Rosen and K Greg Joseph to practice squad. Released QB Reid Sinnett. Placed WR John Hurst and G John Molchon on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DE Jadeveon Clowney. Waived DE Reggie Gilbert. Signed DB Chris Miller to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Mark Recchi assistant coach.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Aquired MF Lee Nguyen from Inter Miami CF in exchange for a fouth-round selection in 2021 with a financial allocation.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Named Vanni Sartini as director of methodology. Announced Craig Dalrymple will be departing as player development and recruitment director to be the director of the Ridge Meadows Soccer Club.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed DFs Carrie Lawrence and All Haran, MFs Zandy Sireem, Deneisha Blackwood, Jordyn Listro and Savanah Uveges and F Kate Howarth to short-term contracts.

