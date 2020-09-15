Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

UAB QB Tyler Johnston out indefinitely with shoulder injury

September 15, 2020 5:25 pm
 
< a min read
      

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston III is out indefinitely with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder.

Blazers coach Bill Clark announced the junior’s injury on Tuesday.

Backup Bryson Lucero has played in both games, completing 11 of 21 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown.

Johnston has started 13 games in his career.

Advertisement

He has thrown for 293 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in the first two games against Central Arkansas and Miami.

        Insight by Tanium: A new Federal News Network survey reports that IT and cyber executives say technology risk management is a balancing act of cybersecurity, mission and personnel.

UAB is off this weekend and visits South Alabama on Thursday, Sept. 24.

“Tyler is one of the best competitors I have ever coached and I know he will take his rehab very seriously to give himself a chance to play again this season,” Clark said.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Winston S. Churchill conducts interoperability operations with British Royal Navy