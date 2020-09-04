Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

UAB sets Conference USA record with 19th straight home win

September 4, 2020 12:09 am
 
< a min read
      

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Spencer Brown rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown and UAB beat Central Arkansas 45-35 on Thursday night to set a Conference USA record with its 19th straight home victory.

Jermaine Brown Jr. added 75 yards rushing and a touchdown for UAB (1-0). Lucious Stanley scored on one of his five carries and Tyler Johnston III threw for 143 yards and two scores. UAB totaled 233 yards on the ground.

Johnston connected with Gerrit Prince on two scoring plays in the first half, the second for a 28-7 lead with 5:31 left. But Central Arkansas took advantage of two late UAB turnovers to pull within 28-21 at the break on Robert Rochell’s 35-yard fumble return.

UAB scored 17 unanswered points to start the second half – with a 30-yard score by Brown.

Advertisement

Breylin Smith threw for 193 yards and three touchdowns for Central Arkansas (1-1). Kierre Crossley rushed for 59 yards and Lujuan Winningham caught six passes for 53 yards and two scores.

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies, Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation and VMware: Federal cloud experts discuss mission delivery in a multi-cloud environment in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DARPA completes key milestone on hypersonic air-breathing weapons program