UConn’s Tyrese Martin granted waiver to play this season

September 16, 2020 12:43 pm
 
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn swingman Tyrese Martin, who transferred from Rhode Island in April, has been granted a waiver that will allow him to play for the Huskies this season.

The 6-foot-6 junior averaged 12.8 points and 7.1 rebounds and started every game last season for URI, where he was recruited by current UConn coach Dan Hurley.

NCAA rules require undergraduate transfers to sit out a season, but the organization has been more lenient in granting waivers during the pandemic.

Martin, 21, is expected to compete for playing time at UConn on the wing as both a guard and small forward.

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

