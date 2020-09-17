Urena scheduled to start as Miami hosts Boston

Boston Red Sox (18-32, fifth in the AL East) vs. Miami Marlins (25-22, second in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Boston: Nathan Eovaldi (2-2, 4.82 ERA) Miami: Jose Urena (0-1, 7.71 ERA)

LINE: Marlins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Boston will square off on Thursday.

The Marlins are 8-12 in home games. Miami has a team on-base percentage of .321, led by Brian Anderson with a mark of .369.

The Red Sox are 10-15 on the road. The Boston offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the MLB. Alex Verdugo leads the team with a mark of .318.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starling Marte leads the Marlins with 19 extra base hits and is batting .296.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 25 extra base hits and is batting .289.

INJURIES: Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Isan Diaz: (groin), Jon Berti: (finger), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion), Jorge Alfaro: (head).

Red Sox: Andrew Triggs: (nerve irritation), Josh Taylor: (shoulder), Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Darwinzon Hernandez: (sc joint), Kyle Hart: (hip), Zack Godley: (elbow), Austin Brice: (right lat), Colten Brewer: (finger), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.