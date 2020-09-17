Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Urena scheduled to start as Miami hosts Boston

September 17, 2020 3:06 am
 
1 min read
      

Boston Red Sox (18-32, fifth in the AL East) vs. Miami Marlins (25-22, second in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Boston: Nathan Eovaldi (2-2, 4.82 ERA) Miami: Jose Urena (0-1, 7.71 ERA)

LINE: Marlins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Boston will square off on Thursday.

        Insight by Cellebrite: Federal law enforcement experts explore how agencies can turn up their 'digital intelligence in this free webinar.

The Marlins are 8-12 in home games. Miami has a team on-base percentage of .321, led by Brian Anderson with a mark of .369.

The Red Sox are 10-15 on the road. The Boston offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the MLB. Alex Verdugo leads the team with a mark of .318.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starling Marte leads the Marlins with 19 extra base hits and is batting .296.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 25 extra base hits and is batting .289.

INJURIES: Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Isan Diaz: (groin), Jon Berti: (finger), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion), Jorge Alfaro: (head).

Red Sox: Andrew Triggs: (nerve irritation), Josh Taylor: (shoulder), Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Darwinzon Hernandez: (sc joint), Kyle Hart: (hip), Zack Godley: (elbow), Austin Brice: (right lat), Colten Brewer: (finger), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|22 Modern Day Marine
9|23 3rd SmallSat & Space Access Summit
9|25 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Black chief of a military service, Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., recognized for his impact