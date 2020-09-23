Listen Live Sports

Urias expected to start as Los Angeles hosts Oakland

September 23, 2020 2:24 am
 
< a min read
      

Oakland Athletics (33-21, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (39-16, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Oakland: Sean Manaea (4-3, 4.50 ERA) Los Angeles: Julio Urias (3-0, 3.49 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Oakland will square off on Wednesday.

The Dodgers are 17-8 on their home turf. Los Angeles ranks eighth in the MLB in hitting with a .257 batting average, Corey Seager leads the club with an average of .321.

The Athletics are 13-13 on the road. Oakland has slugged .394 this season. Robbie Grossman leads the team with a mark of .450.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seager leads the Dodgers with 62 hits and is batting .321.

Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 14 home runs home runs and is slugging .443.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow), Walker Buehler: (blister).

Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Chad Pinder: (hamstring), Matt Chapman: (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

