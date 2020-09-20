Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Urquidy expected to start for the Astros against the Diamondbacks

September 20, 2020 2:27 am
 
< a min read
      

Arizona Diamondbacks (20-33, fifth in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (26-26, second in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Arizona: Madison Bumgarner (0-4, 8.53 ERA) Houston: Jose Urquidy (1-1, 2.70 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks travel to play the Houston Astros on Sunday.

        Insight by Cellebrite: Federal law enforcement experts explore how agencies can turn up their 'digital intelligence in this free webinar.

The Astros are 19-8 on their home turf. The Houston pitching staff averages 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, Framber Valdez leads them with a mark of 9.6.

The Diamondbacks are 9-20 on the road. Arizona is slugging .376 as a unit. Kole Calhoun leads the team with a slugging percentage of .550.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 25 extra base hits and is slugging .530.

Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 25 extra base hits and is slugging .481.

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (rib cage), Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder), Ketel Marte: (wrist).

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps provides relief for disabled Hurricane Laura survivor