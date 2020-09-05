US Open Glance: Djokovic can get to 27-0 in 2020 on Day 7

NEW YORK (AP) — A quick look at the U.S. Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO SUNDAY

The tournament moves into the fourth round on Day 7, with past champions Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka on the schedule. Djokovic carries a 29-match winning streak — 26-0 in 2020 — into his matchup in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday afternoon against No. 20 seed Pablo Carreño Busta. Djokovic has won all three of their previous meetings. The 33-year-old from Serbia has won five of the past seven Grand Slam tournaments to lift his trophy total to 17, closing in on Roger Federer, who has a men’s-record 20, and Rafael Nadal, who has 19. Neither Federer nor Nadal entered the U.S. Open. At night in Ashe, No. 7 seed David Goffin plays No. 12 Denis Shapovalov and 2018 champion Naomi Osaka faces No. 14 Anett Kontaveit in a matchup of big hitters. Two other owners of multiple major championships are in action against Americans: Angelique Kerber faces No. 28 Jennifer Brady, and Petra Kvitova plays unseeded Shelby Rogers.

SUNDAY’S FORECAST

Partly cloudy. High of 80 degrees Fahrenheit (27 degrees Celsius).

SATURDAY’S WEATHER

Sunny. High of 84 degrees Fahrenheit (29 degrees Celsius).

SATURDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Women’s third round: No. 3 Serena Williams beat No. 26 Sloane Stephens 2-6, 6-2, 6-2; No. 15 Maria Sakkari beat No. 22 Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-1; No. 16 Elise Mertens beat Caty McNally 7-5, 6-1; Tsvetana Pironkova beat No. 18 Donna Vekic 6-4, 6-1; No. 20 Karolina Muchova beat Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (7).

Men’s third round: No. 3 Daniil Medvedev beat J.J. Wolf 6-3, 6-3, 6-2; No. 6 Matteo Berrettini beat No. 30 Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4, 6-2; Vasek Pospisil beat No. 8 Roberto Bautista Agut 7-5, 2-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; No. 10 Andrey Rublev beat Salvatore Caruso 6-0, 6-4, 6-0; No. 15 Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Corentin Moutet 6-1, 6-0, 6-4; No. 21 Alex de Minaur beat No. 11 Karen Khachanov 6-4, 0-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1; Frances Tiafoe beat Marton Fucsovics 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.

STAT OF THE DAY

122 — Top speed, in mph, reached by one of Williams’ 12 aces in her comeback victory against Stephens.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Every day, having ‘Serena’ on your back is a massive target for the tour, for press, for stress. But as Billie Jean King said, ‘Pressure is a privilege.’ So I wouldn’t want it any other way.” — Williams.

