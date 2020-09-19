Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

US Open Leaders Cards

September 19, 2020 7:24 pm
 
< a min read
      
Saturday
At Winged Foot Golf Club
Mamaroneck, N.Y.
Yardage: 7,477; Par: 70
Third Round
Par out 443 444 345-35
Matthew Wolff 343 343 244-30
Bryson DeChambeau 553 444 245-36
Louis Oosthuizen 443 434 345-34

___

Par in 345 344 444-35-70—210
Matthew Wolff 345 344 543-35-65—205
Bryson DeChambeau 345 344 335-34-70—207
Louis Oosthuizen 435 334 534-34-69—209

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|26 Luke's Wings Heroes Gala
9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps provides relief for disabled Hurricane Laura survivor