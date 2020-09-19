US Open Leaders Cards

|Saturday
|At Winged Foot Golf Club
|Mamaroneck, N.Y.
|Yardage: 7,477; Par: 70
|Third Round
|Par out
|443
|444
|345-35
|Matthew Wolff
|343
|343
|244-30
|Bryson DeChambeau
|553
|444
|245-36
|Louis Oosthuizen
|443
|434
|345-34
___
|Par in
|345
|344
|444-35-70—210
|Matthew Wolff
|345
|344
|543-35-65—205
|Bryson DeChambeau
|345
|344
|335-34-70—207
|Louis Oosthuizen
|435
|334
|534-34-69—209
