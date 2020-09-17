US Open Leaders Cards

Thursday At Winged Foot Golf Club Mamaroneck, N.Y. Yardage: 7,477; Par: 70 First Round Par out 443 444 345-35 Justin Thomas 344 443 344-33 Patrick Reed 443 463 145-34 Thomas Pieters 433 444 344-33 Matthew Wolff 433 444 245-33

___

Par in 345 344 444-35-70 Justin Thomas 235 344 443-32—65 Patrick Reed 344 243 444-32—66 Thomas Pieters 336 344 433-33—66 Matthew Wolff 434 244 444-33—66

