US Open Leaders Cards

September 17, 2020 6:50 pm
 
Thursday
At Winged Foot Golf Club
Mamaroneck, N.Y.
Yardage: 7,477; Par: 70
First Round
Par out 443 444 345-35
Justin Thomas 344 443 344-33
Patrick Reed 443 463 145-34
Thomas Pieters 433 444 344-33
Matthew Wolff 433 444 245-33

___

Par in 345 344 444-35-70
Justin Thomas 235 344 443-32—65
Patrick Reed 344 243 444-32—66
Thomas Pieters 336 344 433-33—66
Matthew Wolff 434 244 444-33—66

