US Open Results

By The Associated Press

Wednesday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $21,656,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Wednesday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Second Round

Filip Krajinovic (26), Serbia, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3.

Jan-Lennard Struff (28), Germany, def. Michael Mmoh, United States, 6-2, 6-2, 7-5.

Alexander Zverev (5), Germany, def. Brandon Nakashima, United States, 7-5, 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-1.

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, 6-1, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Cristian Garin (13), Chile, 6-2, 6-1, 3-6, 4-6, 7-5.

David Goffin (7), Belgium, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Adrian Mannarino (32), France, def. Jack Sock, United States, 7-6 (5), 7-5, 6-2.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Hubert Hurkacz (24), Poland, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Pablo Carreno Busta (20), Spain, def. Mitchell Krueger, United States, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Federico Coria, Argentina, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Taylor Fritz (19), United States, def. Gilles Simon, France, 7-5, 6-3, 6-2.

Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 7-5, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (1).

Borna Coric (27), Croatia, def. Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 7-5, 4-6, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-3.

Denis Shapovalov (12), Canada, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Second Round

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Marketa Vondrousova (12), Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-2.

Anett Kontaveit (14), Estonia, def. Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, 6-4, 6-1.

Petra Martic (8), Croatia, def. Kateryna Bondarenko, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-4.

Angelique Kerber (17), Germany, def. Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Varvara Gracheva, Russia, def. Kristina Mladenovic (30), France, 1-6, 7-6 (2), 6-0.

Petra Kvitova (6), Czech Republic, def. Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Yulia Putintseva (23), Kazakhstan, def. Vera Lapko, Belarus, 6-3, 6-3.

Jennifer Brady (28), United States, def. CiCi Bellis, United States, 6-1, 6-2.

Magda Linette (24), Poland, def. Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, 6-1, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (4).

Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, 7-6 (1), 6-7 (3), 6-3.

Ann Li, United States, def. Alison Riske (13), United States, 6-0, 6-3.

Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Elena Rybakina (11), Kazakhstan, 7-5, 6-1.

Caroline Garcia (32), France, def. Karolina Pliskova (1), Czech Republic, 6-1, 7-6 (2).

Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Anastasija Sevastova (31), Latvia, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Naomi Osaka (4), Japan, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-1, 6-2.

Madison Brengle, United States, def. Dayana Yastremska (19), Ukraine, 6-2, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, def. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Raven Klaasen (7), South Africa, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Ken Skupski, Britain, 6-4, 6-3.

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof (8), Netherlands, def. Divij Sharan, India, and Nikola Cacic, Serbia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, def. Franko Skugor, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek, United States, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Mackenzie McDonald and Christopher Eubanks, United States, def. Luke Bambridge, Britain, and Ben Mclachlan, Japan, 6-3, 6-2.

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, 6-2, 6-4.

Ryan Harrison and Christian Harrison, United States, def. Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy, France, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (5), Argentina, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, def. Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania, and Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-3, 6-2.

Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Arina Rodionova, Australia, and Sabrina Santamaria, United States, 6-2, 6-0.

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Sofia Kenin (7), United States, def. Storm Sanders and Ellen Perez, Australia, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.

Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Desirae Krawczyk, United States, 6-3, 6-0.

Asia Muhammad and Taylor Townsend, United States, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Zhang Shuai (5), China, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Veronika Kudermetova and Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Makoto Ninomiya and Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Caty McNally and Coco Gauff, United States, def. Whitney Osuigwe and Hailey Baptiste, United States, 7-5, 6-1.

