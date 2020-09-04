Listen Live Sports

US Open Results

September 4, 2020 12:19 pm
 
Friday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $21,656,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Friday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Third Round

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, vs. Ryan Harrison and Christian Harrison, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

