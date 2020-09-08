US Open Results

Tuesday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $21,656,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Tuesday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Alexander Zverev (5), Germany, def. Borna Coric (27), Croatia, 1-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Pablo Carreno Busta (20), Spain, def. Denis Shapovalov (12), Canada, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4), 0-6, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Jennifer Brady (28), United States, def. Yulia Putintseva (23), Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-2.

Naomi Osaka (4), Japan, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof (8), Netherlands, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, def. Horia Tecau, Romania, and Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, 6-4, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Veronika Kudermetova and Anna Blinkova, Russia, 5-7, 6-3, 7-5.

