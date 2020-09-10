Listen Live Sports

US Open Results

September 10, 2020 4:44 pm
 
Thursday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $21,656,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Thursday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof (8), Netherlands, 7-5, 6-3.

