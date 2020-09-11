Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

US Open Results

September 11, 2020 1:32 pm
 
< a min read
      

Friday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $21,656,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Friday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Alexander Zverev (5), Germany, def. Pablo Carreno Busta (20), Spain, 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

Dominic Thiem (2), Austria, def. Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, 6-2, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5).

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Xu Yifan, China, and Nicole Melichar (3), United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Ranger awarded Medal of Honor for Hostage Rescue