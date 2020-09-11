US Open Results

Friday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $21,656,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Friday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Semifinals
Alexander Zverev (5), Germany, def. Pablo Carreno Busta (20), Spain, 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.
Dominic Thiem (2), Austria, def. Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, 6-2, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5).
Women’s Doubles
Championship
Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Xu Yifan, China, and Nicole Melichar (3), United States, 6-4, 6-4.
