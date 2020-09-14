Listen Live Sports

US Open, Yardage and par

September 14, 2020 2:50 pm
 
MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — Yardage and par at Winged Foot Golf Club’s West course, site of the 120th U.S. Open to be played Sept. 17-20:

Hole Par Yds
1 4 451
2 4 484
3 3 243
4 4 467
5 4 502
6 4 321
7 3 162
8 4 490
9 5 565
Out 35 3685
10 3 214
11 4 384
12 5 633
13 3 212
14 4 452
15 4 426
16 4 498
17 4 504
18 4 469
In 35 3792
Total 70 7477

