On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

USA Swimming plans return to in-person meet in November

By The Associated Press
September 25, 2020 3:47 pm
< a min read
      

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Swimming is remaking its national events for the rest of the year, including launching a virtual competition to recognize top performances before returning to in-person competition in November.

Meets scheduled in Southern California, Virginia and Georgia over the last three months of the year have been scrubbed. In their place will be a national leaderboard series beginning in October. It will consist of sanctioned and non-sanctioned long-course and short-course meters and short-course yards results.

The U.S. Open will be Nov. 12-14 at up to 10 venues nationwide. The long-course meet will feature about 100 swimmers at each site competing in four timed-final sessions over three days. Sites will be announced later.

The national governing body said Friday it plans to proceed with the TYR Pro Swim Series in 2021 and will reaffirm dates and locations later.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

The last event of the year will be the 18&Under Winter Championships featuring swimmers competing in short-course yards at multiple sanctioned sites nationwide. It will run Dec. 1-13. Results will be aggregated.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Spc. Daniel Rivera becomes US citizen before deployment