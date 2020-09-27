USA Today Top 25 Poll

Trending:
By The Associated Press
September 27, 2020 3:07 pm
< a min read
      

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 27, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Clemson (42) 2-0 1194 1
2. Alabama (4) 1-0 1144 2
3. Florida 1-0 1038 6
4. Georgia 1-0 1006 3
5. Notre Dame 2-0 971 7
6. Ohio State (2) 0-0 890 10
7. Auburn 1-0 889 8
8. Miami 3-0 795 14
9. Texas 2-0 745 9
10. Penn State 0-0 589 13
11. North Carolina 1-0 578 12
12. Central Florida 2-0 577 15
13. Texas A&M 1-0 561 11
14. Mississippi St. 1-0 492 NR
15. Cincinnati 2-0 480 16
16. Oklahoma 1-1 473 3
17. LSU 0-1 445 5
18. Wisconsin 0-0 438 17
19. Oklahoma St. 2-0 374 18
20. Tennessee 1-0 321 21
21. Michigan 0-0 271 19
22. Brigham Young 2-0 260 23
23. Virginia Tech 1-0 215 24
24. Memphis 1-0 210 20
25. Pittsburgh 3-0 179 NR

Others receiving votes: Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0) 108; Minnesota (0-0) 106; SMU (3-0) 46; Kansas State (1-1) 33; Iowa (0-0) 32; Virginia (1-0) 29; Baylor (1-0) 25; Marshall (2-0) 22; Kentucky (0-1) 17; Arkansas St. (1-1) 16; Boston College (2-0) 9; South Carolina (0-1) 6; Nebraska (0-0) 4; Alabama-Birmingham (2-1) 3; Coastal Carolina (2-0) 3; Army (2-1) 3; Louisiana Tech (2-0) 2; Mississippi (0-1) 1.

