USA Today Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 27, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Clemson (42)
|2-0
|1194
|1
|2. Alabama (4)
|1-0
|1144
|2
|3. Florida
|1-0
|1038
|6
|4. Georgia
|1-0
|1006
|3
|5. Notre Dame
|2-0
|971
|7
|6. Ohio State (2)
|0-0
|890
|10
|7. Auburn
|1-0
|889
|8
|8. Miami
|3-0
|795
|14
|9. Texas
|2-0
|745
|9
|10. Penn State
|0-0
|589
|13
|11. North Carolina
|1-0
|578
|12
|12. Central Florida
|2-0
|577
|15
|13. Texas A&M
|1-0
|561
|11
|14. Mississippi St.
|1-0
|492
|NR
|15. Cincinnati
|2-0
|480
|16
|16. Oklahoma
|1-1
|473
|3
|17. LSU
|0-1
|445
|5
|18. Wisconsin
|0-0
|438
|17
|19. Oklahoma St.
|2-0
|374
|18
|20. Tennessee
|1-0
|321
|21
|21. Michigan
|0-0
|271
|19
|22. Brigham Young
|2-0
|260
|23
|23. Virginia Tech
|1-0
|215
|24
|24. Memphis
|1-0
|210
|20
|25. Pittsburgh
|3-0
|179
|NR
Others receiving votes: Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0) 108; Minnesota (0-0) 106; SMU (3-0) 46; Kansas State (1-1) 33; Iowa (0-0) 32; Virginia (1-0) 29; Baylor (1-0) 25; Marshall (2-0) 22; Kentucky (0-1) 17; Arkansas St. (1-1) 16; Boston College (2-0) 9; South Carolina (0-1) 6; Nebraska (0-0) 4; Alabama-Birmingham (2-1) 3; Coastal Carolina (2-0) 3; Army (2-1) 3; Louisiana Tech (2-0) 2; Mississippi (0-1) 1.
