USA Today Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 27, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Clemson (42) 2-0 1194 1 2. Alabama (4) 1-0 1144 2 3. Florida 1-0 1038 6 4. Georgia 1-0 1006 3 5. Notre Dame 2-0 971 7 6. Ohio State (2) 0-0 890 10 7. Auburn 1-0 889 8 8. Miami 3-0 795 14 9. Texas 2-0 745 9 10. Penn State 0-0 589 13 11. North Carolina 1-0 578 12 12. Central Florida 2-0 577 15 13. Texas A&M 1-0 561 11 14. Mississippi St. 1-0 492 NR 15. Cincinnati 2-0 480 16 16. Oklahoma 1-1 473 3 17. LSU 0-1 445 5 18. Wisconsin 0-0 438 17 19. Oklahoma St. 2-0 374 18 20. Tennessee 1-0 321 21 21. Michigan 0-0 271 19 22. Brigham Young 2-0 260 23 23. Virginia Tech 1-0 215 24 24. Memphis 1-0 210 20 25. Pittsburgh 3-0 179 NR

Others receiving votes: Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0) 108; Minnesota (0-0) 106; SMU (3-0) 46; Kansas State (1-1) 33; Iowa (0-0) 32; Virginia (1-0) 29; Baylor (1-0) 25; Marshall (2-0) 22; Kentucky (0-1) 17; Arkansas St. (1-1) 16; Boston College (2-0) 9; South Carolina (0-1) 6; Nebraska (0-0) 4; Alabama-Birmingham (2-1) 3; Coastal Carolina (2-0) 3; Army (2-1) 3; Louisiana Tech (2-0) 2; Mississippi (0-1) 1.

