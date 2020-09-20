Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Valeri scores 2 goals, Timbers beat Earthquakes 6-1

September 20, 2020 1:11 am
 
< a min read
      

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Diego Valeri had two goals, Yimmi Chará had a goal and an assist, and the Portland Timbers beat the San Jose Earthquakes 6-1 on Saturday night.

Jeremy Ebobisse, Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Julio Cascante also scored for Portland (5-4-3).

Valeri converted from the spot in the 25th minute to open the scoring after San Jose was called for a hand ball in the area. Ebobisse made it 2-0 about two minutes later.

Carlos Fierro scored just before halftime for San Jose (2-5-5), which is winless in its last seven games.

Advertisement

Valeri’s shot from the top of the area deflected into the net in the 57th minute to make it 3-1. It was his first multi-goal game since September 24, 2017.

        Insight by Copper River: A new Federal News Network survey examines how federal employees view intelligent automation tools.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps provides relief for disabled Hurricane Laura survivor